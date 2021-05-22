newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

IMMOKALEE, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It’s the 10th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 15 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of the 3-year-old female panther were found Tuesday in Collier County on a rural road east of Immokalee, wildlife officials said.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

464K+
Followers
235K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Immokalee, FL
Lifestyle
City
Immokalee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Immokalee, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Immokalee, FL
Accidents
Immokalee, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Panthers#Fish And Wildlife#Accident#Collier County#County Officials#Fla#Gulf Of Mexico#Ap#Wildlife Officials#Fatal Collisions#Deaths
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Pets
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Louisiana gator swaps swamp life for Texas beach getaway

PADRE ISLAND NATIONAL SEASHORE, Texas (AP) — A young alligator traced to the Louisiana bayous traded swamp scum for a sandy Padre Island beach in South Texas. In an unusual spin from “Jaws,” the gator showed up Monday on Malaquite Beach, about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) southeast of Corpus Christi, Padre Island National Seashore officials said in a Facebook post.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Florida Statefox13news.com

Cars fall off same Florida highway ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver in South Florida drove her car off a highway entrance ramp -- in the exact same spot where another driver's SUV fell off the road the previous day. WSVN reports the accidents both happened on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fort Lauderdale near...
Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...
Florida StatePosted by
WHYI Y100

Woman Fights Deputies After Getting Kicked From Florida Restaurant

A woman found herself in a brawl with authorities after she was kicked out of a Southwest Florida restaurant over the weekend, according to NBC Miami. Employees at Blue Martini said 37-year-old Shelby Colston and her friend were jumping on the backs of customers and being "excessively loud." As a result, she was reportedly booted from the Collier County restaurant.
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...
Florida StatePosted by
Newsweek

Florida Teenager Diani Gomez Found Dead After Going Missing During Run

A 16-year-old girl who had not been seen since going on an early-morning run on Saturday morning has been found dead in Miami. Dayana "Diani" Carolina Gomez's body was found Sunday near a Miami marina and was identified by a family member that evening, Miami police said. The police have not disclosed the nature of injuries found on her body and initially said only that they suspected foul play. By early afternoon on Monday, however, the police had determined that she was killed in a hit-and-run. They said the vehicle involved was a gray or silver car.
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, 3 insurers canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream Property & Casualty, and ...
Immokalee, FLWINKNEWS.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Immokalee SR-29 crash

A woman was killed and two men critically and seriously injured after a crash on SR-29 in Immokalee Monday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by a 23-year-old Immokalee woman, with an 18-year-old Immokalee man as passenger, was traveling north on SR-29 around 6:16 a.m. A car driven by a 33-year-old man from Lehigh Acres was traveling south on SR-29. The SUV crossed the center line, entered the southbound lane and collided head-on with the car. The SUV came to rest on SR-29, while the car came to rest on the grass shoulder.