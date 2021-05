Increased building costs, lead times, and unstable supply chains are pushing home prices up and homebuyers out. New-home sales in April dropped 5.9% from March, marking the lowest rate since June 2020. Homebuyer demand remains stable due to low interest rates and a desire for lower-density housing, says the National Association of Home Builders, but the persistent materials and cost issues have pushed prices up 20% compared to one year ago. Lumber prices alone are increasing new construction costs by $36,000 on average, according to NAHB estimates. These costs are pricing out buyers, especially on the lower end of the market.