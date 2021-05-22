Obesity Risks Associated with Likely Endemic Health Concerns Spur Options Medical Weight Loss Expansion

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Options Medical Weight Loss, a successful medical weight loss program with a proven record of helping patients lose weight by making lifestyle changes with a focus on personal nutrition. The medical weight loss center grew exponentially over the last year since the pandemic took its toll on the nation. This weight loss center recently opened new locations in Illinois, Ohio and Florida with another opening soon in Largo, Florida. More locations will be opening soon not far from the most recently opened weight loss center in St. Petersburg, Florida. Most national franchise brand growth was sparked by evidence from the CDC that obesity increases the risk of severe illness from COVID-19. The same report indicated that a potential complication from obesity is a weakened immune system, but the chronic disease is a treatable COVID-19 risk factor, and Americans can minimize their chances of complications through weight loss.