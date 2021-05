For the first time in more than a year, the Houston Memorial Library and Museum in Athens opened its doors to patrons Tuesday as part of a soft reopening. According to board chairwoman Anita Raby, the Houston library will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through the end of May. The library is located in the house of former Alabama governor George Houston at 101 N. Houston St.