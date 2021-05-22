Castle Farm: The little known lavender farm in Kent adored by Instagrammers and Kelly Brook

“Pink: All I Know So Far” (109 min., Rated PG-13 for language throughout and some thematic material). 8 out of 10. Documentaries have been hitting the theaters at an all-time high in recent years. Like the recently released documentary on legendary Tina Turner, so is the release of “Pink: All I Know So Far” about the pop star phenom filmed while on her Beautiful Trauma World Tour in 2018-19. That tour covered 18 countries with 156 sold-out shows. Just released on Amazon Prime Video (May 21), it is directed, produced and co-scripted by Michael Gracey, along with an army of technicians and editors who whittled down hours of behind-the-scenes coverage of Pink (aka Alicia Beth Moore), her husband of 14 years, Carey Hart, and their two adorable young children, Willow and Jameson.