Andra 'Bunny' Nash

Decatur High fine arts students painted a "Welcome to Decatur" mural on the corner of East Moulton Street and Fourth Avenue on Friday as part of the Chasing Art Project. The top photo shows the progression of the project. The right photo shows students Lily Thwing, left, Toluwani Spencer, Makalyn Cowley and Kristen Gregory working on the mural. The project, founded and curated by Glenn Mitchell, owner of Shine Salon, aims to revitalize areas of downtown Decatur through artwork created by community members and artists. This year, the project will see 10 murals painted throughout the city in conjunction with Decatur Morgan County Tourism. [PHOTOS BY JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]