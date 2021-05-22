newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Operacaffe - Award-Winning Italian Restaurant in Downtown, San Diego

Posted by 
Dinh Lee
Dinh Lee
 4 days ago

Operacaffe is located in the Historic Gaslamp Quarter in Downtown, San Diego. They serve authentic and award-winning Italian cuisine that gives you the experience of dining in Italy, from the menu and the ingredients to the dining experience and restaurant ambiance.

Operacaffe is hands-down most known for their fried burrata. For those unfamiliar with what burrata is, burrata is a type of cheese that is a combination of mozzarella and cream and burrata itself has become quite trendy and can be found served at many Italian restaurants. The casing of burrata is made of mozzarella, which gives it this perfect sphere shape that is smooth and silky, and the inside is pretty much made of completely cream. However, that is what you will mainly find in burrata that is produced locally, while burrata from Italy offers a lot more of the mozzarella and offers a much stretchier and silkier texture on the inside. As you can see in the photo, the burrata from Operacaffe "pulls" which means it stretches demonstrating that it is not just cream, like the burrata produced locally. This is where ingredients really matter and burrata from Italy is ten times better than most of the burrata you can find in stores or other restaurants. However, there are several other authentic Italian restaurants that also import their burrata from Italy, namely Allegro and Ambrio15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yaXM5_0a7neOGS00
@sanfoodiego/Instagram

Their fried burrata dish is absolutely perfect for all the cheese lovers out there, like me, and the marinara sauce that comes with it adds a bit more flavor to the dish. This was honestly a great appetizer and I found myself continuously going back for more, we definitely cleaned that plate! I have seen burrata served at many places these days as it has become quite trendy, however, this is the only restaurant I've seen serve fried burrata and it is definitely worth a try.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Ul6k_0a7neOGS00
@sanfoodiego/Instagram

For our main course, we had their ravioli aragosta which is a homemade ravioli that is stuffed with ricotta cheese and spinach in a light pink sauce with artichokes and lobster meat. This was absolutely delicious and the ravioli pasta was cooked perfectly with the perfect texture. I also thought that the sauce was very flavorful and went well with the ravioli without being too overpowering. The ravioli was very tender and the filling was very pleasant. Overall, it was a great ravioli dish and the ravioli itself is very pretty, however, I would say it is slightly overpriced and you can't really taste the lobster, but in general, it is a very tasty dish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mEaTU_0a7neOGS00
@sanfoodiego/Instagram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6FDG_0a7neOGS00
@sanfoodiego/Instagram

We also tried their la tagliata which is their filet mignon which is served with arugula, polenta, tomatoes, and gorgonzola sauce. We wanted to go ahead and try their steak out, but unfortunately, we were quite disappointed with this dish and I can't recommend you go here for their steak. We ordered a medium-rare but it definitely came out to more of a medium-well and it came pre-cut which is nice of them but not preferred, in my opinion. Pre-cut would be fine if it was cooked to medium-rare and juicy, but it was actually rather dry, but it was not too chewy, I guess it just wasn't what I expected from their steak. The gorgonzola sauce was absolutely delicious though and it definitely helped save the steak a little bit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SOkVU_0a7neOGS00
@sanfoodiego/Instagram

Last but not least, it is time for dessert! We ordered their crema bruciata, which you might know it better as creme brulee, and their pistachio semifreddo. I have to say, the creme brulee was definitely disappointing and I would not recommend it. But their pistachio semifreddo, which is a frozen dessert, was amazing! I enjoyed every single bite of it and at this point, I was already very full. It was so soft and the flavors were just perfect. If you love pistachio gelato or ice cream, this is definitely the dessert for you and it is just the perfect dessert because it is not too sweet or heavy and it is easy to eat. I highly recommend trying this one!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C6JIi_0a7neOGS00
@sanfoodiego/Instagram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AjDfJ_0a7neOGS00
@sanfoodiego/Instagram

Overall, I feel like this place has a lot of offer and you really can't go wrong with any of their pastas and probably their pizzas, although I can't speak from experience on that one. They also offer a lot more desserts that all sound delicious so I definitely recommend trying those out too!

Dinh Lee

Dinh Lee

San Diego, CA
466
Followers
39
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Join me on my quest to eat at all the best restaurants in town and around the world! Follow me on Instagram @sanfoodiego for more food recs.

 https://www.instagram.com/sanfoodiego/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Restaurants
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown San Diego#Italian Cuisine#Italian Restaurant#Food Drink#Dessert#Cream Cheese#Italy#Sanfoodiego Instagram#Instagram Sanfoodiego#Instagram Overall#Burrata#Lobster Meat#Mozzarella#Gorgonzola Sauce#Creme Brulee#Polenta#Tomatoes#Arugula#Ingredients#Artichokes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
Dinh Lee

Woomiok - Authentic Korean Restaurant in Convoy, San Diego

Woomiok is a traditional Korean restaurant located on the edge of Convoy in San Diego. They are most known for their seolleongtang which is a traditional Korean bone soup where the bone has been simmering in the broth for hours to really get the flavor and the nutrients out to turn the water into a rich, milky white texture. The bone soups at Woomiok are set on the stove for an entire 24 hours in order to extract its nutrients and healthy properties.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Dinh Lee

Friendly Mochi Donuts - Best Mochi Donut Place in Orange, Orange County

Friendly Donuts is a family-operated business that has been running since the 1980s and is located in Orange of Orange County. They are most well-known for their mochi donuts and dossants, which are a half-donut, half-croissant hybrid which is quite unique to Friendly Donuts. It is quite a hole-in-the-wall place with a very casual logo and design. Their shop carries a large variety of donuts and flavors and they also make breakfast sandwiches and drinks.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Dinh Lee

Cafe 21 - Small Plates Restaurant in San Diego

Café 21 is a restaurant revolving around a small plates (tapas) concept that allows guests to enjoy many different small dishes in hopes to create variety in their experience and try many flavors and tastes. Their style is derived from the culture of Azerbaijan which is where their spices and techniques come from. All their dishes are made with locally grown produce, hormone-free grass-fed meat, anti-biotic free, free-range chicken, and wild seafood. Their bread is also freshly hand baked! They have two locations, one in the heart of Gaslamp Quarter, San Diego, and one in University Heights, San Diego.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Just Go

Review of George's at the Cove Restaurant in San Diego

If you’re looking for an outdoor dining experience in San Diego, nothing will beat George’s at the Cove. What’s exciting about George’s is its location overlooking both La Jolla Cove as well as the Pacific ocean added with a wonderful dine-in experience, George’s at the cove provides a wonderful experience. The area is long regarded as Southern California’s quintessential enclaves of coastal areas, as La Jolla provides an eclectic collection of museums, art galleries, and boutiques.
Restaurantsfsrmagazine.com

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Launches Strawberry Fresh-Tival Menu

With springtime in full bloom, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery has some “berry” good news to share. The homestyle restaurant has announced the harvest of its limited time Strawberry Fresh-tival menu, featuring fresh additions to their classic breakfast and lunch lineup. These sweet strawberries are farm fresh, harvested at the peak of picking season and are available at all Perkins locations nationwide through the end of June.
RecipesMySanAntonio

Chef Pano Karatassos Launches Greek Culinary Line at Natural Products Expo West

ATLANTA (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Chef Pano I. Karatassos debuts his exclusive line of signature, curated cooking products imported from Greece titled “Chef Pano” at Natural Products Expo West Virtual 2021. The line, available nationwide, includes Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil from Crete, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Purple Olives from Kalamata, Green Olives from Chalkidiki, Forest Honey from Mount Olympus and Wild Thyme Honey form the Aegean Islands. Inspired by his grandmother who taught him the fundamentals of Greek cuisine, Chef Pano traveled throughout Greece to source each product. The nationwide availability of Chef Pano’s specialty Greek product line is the latest accomplishment for the Atlanta culinary scene pioneer – other recent successes include the publication of his debut cookbook, Modern Greek Cooking, and defeating Bobby Flay on The Food Network show, Beat Bobby Flay.
Mariposa, CAPosted by
Only In Northern California

Charles Street Dinner House Is An Old West-Themed Steakhouse In Northern California That Always Satisfies

Located near Yosemite National Park is a steakhouse that has become the go-to spot for many hungry travelers after a full day’s worth of adventure. Charles Dinner Street House is an icon in the beautiful town of Mariposa. Famous for its Old West theme and hearty steak dinners, this place serves up tasty dishes that […] The post Charles Street Dinner House Is An Old West-Themed Steakhouse In Northern California That Always Satisfies appeared first on Only In Your State.
Restaurantstheinfatuation.com

Cote Miami

Perfect For: Birthdays Business Meals Corporate Cards Fine Dining Special Occasions. The entire staff at Cote seem to be sharing a single consciousness, like a beehive or a much kinder version of Hal 9000. Throughout a meal at this Korean steakhouse in the Design District, a team of servers will approach your table and tend to cuts of beef sizzling away on the little grill located in the center of the table. They seem to know when to do this wordlessly, without any visible communication. It’s a beautiful protein ballet.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Gené Hunter

New Champagne Bar coming to Atlantic Station

(ATLANTA, Ga.) A new drinking and dining experience is coming to Atlantic Station and is set to debut this fall. The new cuisine and wine bar, Rosé Bistro & Champagne Bar, will feature an extensive selection of wines and classic French brunch, dinner and appetizers.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Time Out Chicago

Chicago’s youngest Michelin-starred chef is opening a French brasserie

The Carbide & Carbon building—former home of the Hard Rock Hotel, Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz's Angels & Kings bar and, most recently, the St. Jane Hotel—is welcoming some new residents this week, as the Pendry Chicago hotel officially opens its doors in the iconic Michigan Avenue building on Wednesday, May 26. Joining the first Midwest outpost of the West Coast-based hotel brand is a new French brasserie and Champagne bar, helmed by Chicago's youngest Michelin-starred chef.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

The Dish: New bars, restaurants, expansions and food products in San Diego

Monkey Bar, a new outdoor bar and lounge serving cocktails and small bites, opened earlier this month at the Town and Country Resort in Mission Valley. The new bar specializes in craft cocktails and Asian-inspired shareable plates, with items such as sticky short ribs, shrimp shu mai, lamb meatball, burger and wood-fired pizzas. Monkey Bar is hosting happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. weekdays with select $5 wine and beer, a $7 Drunken Monkey cocktail and $9 pizzas. Live music is presented from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Dinh Lee

Vons Chicken - New Favorite Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant in San Diego

Vons Chicken, not to be mistaken for the chicken that is sold at a Vons grocery store, is a new Korean fried chicken place located in National City in San Diego, California. They are quite an established chain and have opened several locations across California as well as the entire United States in the last few years. Vons Chicken is relatively new to San Diego, however, they opened a while back but due to Covid-19, they were forced to close as they did not have outdoor dining available and could not survive on takeout as they were very new at the time. But since then, Vons Chicken has changed owners and is now open again for indoor dining and takeout!
Pasadena, CAargonautnews.com

Meet the Chef

10 questions with Hotel June’s Chef de Cuisine Angie Lee. A nod to the free-thinking spirit and soul of California, Hotel June is located just minutes away from the beach, Playa Vista and LAX. The hotel’s breezy Baja-inspired Caravan Swim Club offers guests a poolside gathering place and an elevated terrace where they can enjoy an assortment of vibrant dishes including local caught grilled fish, organic steaks and seasonal salads.
San Diego, CANBC San Diego

Eater San Diego: The East Village Gets a Destination Restaurant in Callie

Native San Diegan-turned-New York City chef Travis Swikard is finally ready to debut his first-ever hometown restaurant in downtown's East Village. Eater San Diego shares that story, plus other top news of the week from our food and drink scene. Inside Chef Travis Swikard 's California-Mediterranean Menu. Native San Diegan...
San Diego, CAsunset.com

A San Diego-Inspired Beergarita

This Beer-Margarita is an ode to the City of San Diego, paired with Chula Vista's Güerita Blonde Ale. We wanted to celebrate the bright spirit of the city (and its close proximity to Mexico), and there's no better way to pay homage than with a spin on the classic Margarita. This beergarita takes one of San Diego's gems, Chula Visita (a local micro-brewery), and converts its ale it into an ideal pairing to accompany something from any one of the city's famous burrito spots. So fill a cooler with the ingredients, grab your towel, head to the beach, and soak in the sunshine while you sip on this Beergarita.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Nya Crea

Catch a quick bite at these affordable Restaurants in Little Italy, San Diego

The same way language, arts and music unite like-minded people from all walks of life, food is also a common denominator unifying the world as a globe. Statistics show that Americans spend 13% of their income on food every year which sums up to grossly $8000. Considering the percentage of the income spent on food, there are two ways to cut down cost; homemade food or cheap eats from restaurants nearby. In San Diego, Little Italy is a friendly neighbourhood with an abundance of gourmet food, trendy cocktail bars and brewpubs. Here is a list of five restaurants that serve the best food at affordable prices.