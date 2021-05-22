SyncFloor earns top Flywheel prize, relocation offer

WENATCHEE — A perhaps soon-to-be local tech startup, SyncFloor, took home the top prize at Thursday’s Flywheel Investment Conference.

Seattle-based SyncFloor was awarded $150,000 for the grand prize, and accepted a $50,000 relocation prize, offered to the first-place winner if they choose to relocate to Chelan or Douglas counties.

The plan previously announced had been to award the top prize of $200,000, but Flywheel Angel Network investors made a last-minute move to split some of the top prize money with a runner-up, awarding a $50,000 investment award to Spokane-based Iasis Molecular Sciences.

Wenatchee-based PetHub won the $5,000 fan favorite award.

The Flywheel Investment Conference is an annual event that generates exposure and resources for early stage companies by bringing entrepreneurs, investors, and community members together. The conference is organized by the NCW Tech Alliance (formerly known as GWATA), and hosted in partnership with the Flywheel Angel Network, which funds the investment offering. The Flywheel Angel Network is a group of investors who have an affinity for North Central Washington and a desire to support long-term economic development. The network has a mix of individuals with varied backgrounds in healthcare, telecom, agriculture and the broader corporate world.

SyncFloor, whose CEO is Kirt Debique, enables businesses of all kinds — including websites, services and apps — to “use music everywhere” by aggregating content from the world’s best independent catalogs and creating a streamlined discovery and licensing experience via its proprietary technology and platform. SyncFloor currently offers two online marketplaces for music discovery.

Iasis Molecular Sciences is an advanced materials company developing and commercializing science-based solutions to prevent the transmission of infectious pathogens from surfaces. Their primary product development is disposable urological medical devices — a product group where infections are prevalent, expensive and deadly.

PetHub is a data platform that puts pets at the center for all aspects of their life from the time they’ve joined the family by making it quick, easy and safe to find and use pet’s data — from tracking lost pets to pet medical profiles. PetHub has 700-800 new pets joining the site daily and more than 600 communities using PetHub’s ID tags as their license or rabies tag.

The other finalists in this year’s competition were:

Cognition Med LLC, led by Wenatchee Dr. Gautam Nayak, a cardiologist at Confluence Health and Sanjay Khicha, a cardiothoracic surgeon in Wichita, Kansas. Their mobile clinical collaboration app, Coltrain, allows medical providers to provide patient-centered care with any colleague in any system at any time.

Kirkland-based Fuchsia Inc., which produces on-demand artisan shoes incorporating social and eco-consciousness practices in its innovative supply chain.

Motis, with its cloud-based app Motis Grow that is designed to boost employee development and performance management. The company is based in Seattle, led by CEO Rick Beaton.

The six finalists were selected from 50 startups across the state.