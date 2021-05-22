Fisher Cats get strong nights from Martin, Moreno, Logue and others

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats evened up their series with the Portland Sea Dogs on Friday night thanks to a 12-4 victory. After the Sea Dogs put a run on the board in the top of the first, New Hampshire quickly responded with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the first, building their lead to 9-1 by the end of the fourth. Although New Hampshire would give up single runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings, that early advantage would prove to be enough of a cushion to withstand the late slide.