Montana Onyebuchi signs amateur tryout agreement with AHL’s San Jose Barracuda

The Vegas Golden Knights took out their frustrations from losing to Colorado on Monday night on San Jose in the regular season finale on Wednesday night, pounding the Sharks 6-0. Colorado beat L.A. 6-0 on Wednesday night as well so the Knights need Colorado to lose to L.A. tonight in order to clinch the division, the President’s Trophy for the league’s best record, and home ice throughout the playoffs. If Colorado wins tonight, they will clinch the division based on tiebreakers. With their win last night, Vegas did become the only team in the league with 40 wins and won the Jennings Trophy for the goalies for the team with the fewest goals allowed. Marc-Andre Fleury started in goal for Vegas and made 19 saves while recording his sixth shutout of the season. The Knights will play Minnesota in the first round of the playoffs if Colorado wins tonight. If Colorado loses or ties, Vegas will play St. Louis.