Montana Onyebuchi signs amateur tryout agreement with AHL’s San Jose Barracuda

By Victor Kaisar
radionl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we told you last week, overage Blazers defenceman Montana Onyebuchi is already onto the chapter of his young hockey career. The 21-year-old Dugald, Manitoba native has signed an amateur tryout agreement with the San Jose Barracuda, the AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks. General Manager, Joe Will, says the intention is to sign Onyebuchi (and former Portland Winterhawks defenceman Nick Cicek) to an AHL contract for next season.

