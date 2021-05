Every year, the Listers (or the appointed Assessor if there has been a vote to eliminate the office of Lister) prepare the town’s “grand list” which is a list of all of the real property and taxable personal property in the town and the appraised valuation of that property. Any aggrieved person who disagrees with the Listers’ appraisal can request a hearing before the Listers. . 32 V.S.A. § 4221. If they are not satisfied with the written decision the Listers issue following that hearing, they may appeal to the Board of Civil Authority (BCA). 32 V.S.A. § 4404(a). 32 V.S.A. § 4404(a). The BCA for each town consists of the Town Clerk, the Selectboard, and the Justices of the Peace. 24 V.S.A. § 801.