Our mentor, Louise Lamphere, has unquestionably made her mark on the discipline of anthropology through her pathbreaking scholarship in feminist anthropology in the 1970s and a steady stream of subsequent scholarly output about labor, immigration, health inequities, and theorizing public anthropology. The landmark class action lawsuit she brought against Brown University in 1975 exposed gender discrimination in academia and her leadership position as President of the American Anthropological Association (AAA) from 1999-2001 positioned her as a critical voice ushering anthropology into the 21st century. To be Louise’s graduate student meant witnessing her operate in these multiple superstar roles, while also seeing her tirelessly at work recruiting and mentoring generations of graduate students at the University of New Mexico (UNM), and cultivating a community of intersectional feminist scholars, trained in her particular brand of radical praxis. Louise did all this, while also delivering her (in)famous 11 p.m. mentoring telephone calls and showing up to graduate seminars with the steady stream of coffee pouring out of her 1970s-era Stanley thermos (a thermos of which Andrea now has an identical copy).