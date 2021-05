Hogville encourages you to do business with the following... Not that I ever understood it, but I liked it and still do. Simon was always the serious one who tried to understand everything...remember back then there was the war, the moratorium, things like Woodstock, there was the film the graduate, there was drugs including hallucinygenics (sp) and a lot of social upheaval, Simon was along with Dylan, Cat Stevens and others trying to make sense of it in his songs. Scarborough Fair intertwines young life, war and romance...it never made sense but then war never does especially when it a geopolitical war half way around the war. It didn't make sense to me as I was growing up nor when I was drafted. If I had believed in it I would have volunteered but I served nonetheless for my family and country. Garfunkel was less complicated, he was just a singer (is what I think Simon came to think) and it had a pretty melody.