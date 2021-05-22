newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers' Nate Jones: Impressive in Dodgers debut

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Jones earned a hold against the Giants on Friday, pitching a perfect 1.2 innings and collecting two strikeouts. The right-hander made his Dodgers debut after being let go by Atlanta on May 10. He provided 1.2 innings for a shorthanded bullpen and looked great in the process, retiring all five batters he faced while protecting a one-run lead. Jones has four holds overall this season and could work his way into a permanent spot among Los Angeles' relief corps if he's able to consistently pitch effectively as he did Friday.

www.cbssports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Atlanta#Giants#Los Angeles#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Nate Jones: Takes loss in extras

Jones (0-2) allowed one run (zero earned) on one hit and two walks across two-thirds of an inning to take the loss against the Blue Jays on Saturday. Jones' stats looked worse than they actually were Saturday, considering both of his walks were intentional. However, when he needed to record the final out with bases loaded, Randal Grichuk walked it off with a single. The 35-year-old has more walks (10) than strikeouts (7).
MLBTalking Chop

Braves option reliever Nate Jones to alternate site

The Braves’ bullpen has been....uneven to say the least this season. Atlanta ranks in the middle third or so in terms of reliever fWAR, but that is with Will Smith, AJ Minter, and Josh Tomlin providing real positive value and others...well, not so much. The greatest offender in the “not...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Opening Day roster announced for Gwinnett Stripers

The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, announced their roster to begin the 2021 Triple-A East season on Tuesday. Six members of the MLB.com Braves Top 30 Prospects list will start the year with Gwinnett, including outfielder Drew Waters (No. 2) and pitchers Kyle Muller (No. 5), Tucker Davidson (No. 8), Jasseel De La Cruz (No. 9), Daysbel Hernandez (No. 17), and Thomas Burrows (No. 22). Waters is currently ranked No. 29 on the MLB.com Top 100 Prospects list.
MLBrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Braves select Carl Edwards Jr., designate Nate Jones

The Atlanta Braves made a move to help their struggling bullpen Friday, selecting the contract of right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. from Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room for Edwards, the Braves designated veteran right-hander Nate Jones for assignment. Edwards, 29, will pitch for his fourth big-league team in the past three...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Injuries News and Notes

Things are maybe, possibly, starting to turn around for the Los Angeles Dodgers. They won their first series after losing five in a row, short series that it was. They also won two games in a row for the first time in almost a month. The Dodgers now sit at...
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Nate Jones: Removed from 40-man roster

Jones was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Friday. The 35-year-old was optioned to the alternate training site at the start of the week and has now been removed from the 40-man roster after allowing four runs on eight hits with a 7:10 K:BB through his first 10.1 innings of the season. Jones could remain in the organization and head to Triple-A Gwinnett if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
MLBTrue Blue LA

Dodgers looking to go streaking

The Dodgers can do something on Wednesday they haven’t done in 25 days: go streaking. I’m not talking about Mets catcher Patrick Matzeika, who has zero hits in his four major league games but also somehow three runs batted in and two walk-off winners, who has ended up shirtless after his jersey was ripped off in half of his big league games.
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

Seattle-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Mariners first. J.P. Crawford grounds out to third base, Justin Turner to Max Muncy. Mitch Haniger homers to center field. Kyle Lewis strikes out swinging. Kyle Seager strikes out on a foul tip. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 1, Dodgers 0. Mariners fourth. Mitch Haniger...
MLBbaseballprospectus.com

Box Score Banter 2021: Dodgers in the Deep; Altuve’s First Impression

Matt Beaty might be the depth piece the Dodgers' lineup needs to get back on track; Hyun-Jin Ryu is sailing; José Altuve connects on the game's first pitch. Full access to this article is for Baseball Prospectus subscribers. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning...
MLBSportsGrid

Dodgers sign Albert Pujols

Albert Pujols has signed a major league contract with the Dodgers, RotoWire reports. This comes as somewhat of a surprise as most thought Pujols would have to sign with an American League team so that he could get some at-bats at designated hitter. With the DH not available in the National League, Pujols may only be used as a pinch hitter and with occasional starts at first base when the Dodgers want to give a regular player a rest.
MLBfalmouthoutlook.com

Braves designated Jones for assignment

Among a series of transactions aimed at improving its underachieving bullpen, the Atlanta Braves optioned Pendleton County resident Nate Jones to its Triple-A affiliate and then designated him for assignment on May 7, likely ending the pact between the veteran relief pitcher and franchise. Jones, 35, in his 10th big...
MLBLone Star Ball

Pujols to the Dodgers, per reports

MLB Rumors: Albert Pujols is signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, per reports. The future Hall of Fame was released earlier this week by the crosstown Angels. This is a rather surprising move — Pujols seems largely limited to DH duty at this point, and the Dodgers, playing in the National League, don’t get to use the DH except when on the road in interleague play. As it is, Pujols would seem to be relegated to pinch hitting duties, and maybe the occasional start at first base against a lefthanded pitcher. The Angels had said Pujols did not want to have that sort of bench role, though he may feel differently about doing that for the Dodgers.
MLBMLB

Rays trade IF/OF Tsutsugo to Dodgers

After designating Yoshi Tsutsugo for assignment on Tuesday, the Rays dealt him to the Dodgers on Saturday night. Officially, the Rays traded Tsutsugo to the Dodgers for cash considerations or a player to be named. Los Angeles will pay Tsutsugo a prorated portion of the league minimum salary and provide Tampa Bay with some relief for the remainder of Tsutsugo’s salary, but the Rays are still on the hook for most of what Tsutsugo is owed.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers sign free-agent reliever Nate Jones to minor-league deal

The Dodgers have signed veteran right-hander Nate Jones to a minor league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City, per their Triple-A communications director Alex Freedman (Twitter link). Jones, a client of Sterling Sports Management, was designated for assignment and released by the Braves earlier in the week after a brief stint with Atlanta.
MLBPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Pujols moves to Dodgers, disputes Angels' everyday claims

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Albert Pujols is grateful to be chasing another World Series ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers, yet he's also disputing the Los Angeles Angels' version of the circumstances that led to his big move up the I-5 freeway. The 41-year-old slugger formally joined the Dodgers...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Albert Pujols Makes Debut

The Los Angeles Dodgers had their four-game winning streak snapped but are back on the field Monday night to face the Arizona Diamondbacks with an opportunity to add onto what’s been a successful homestand thus far. The series opener oddly is the first meeting this season between the two National...
MLBViva El Birdos

Thoughts on Pujols to Dodgers

On Saturday, it was announced that Albert Pujols signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers were not among the teams proposed by... anyone, so it came as quite a shock. The speculation and hope among some Cardinals fans that Pujols would have a retirement tour did not come to pass. As is usually the case with baseball, there is no Hollywood ending to Pujols and the Cardinals. (Although he will still be at Hollywood and I wish he wouldn’t because it messes up my sentence!)