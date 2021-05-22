newsbreak-logo
Giants' Alex Wood: Takes loss despite strong outing

 4 days ago

Wood (5-1) was charged with the loss Friday against the Dodgers, pitching six innings and allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven. Wood pitched well despite receiving the first blemish on his record -- the only runs he allowed came as the result of a two-run homer by Chris Taylor in the third inning. The southpaw was otherwise very effective against his former team, notching his fifth quality start in seven appearances this season. Wood has been a great addition to San Francisco's pitching staff, posting a 1.93 ERA and 42:11 K:BB through 42 innings on the campaign. He's lined up to next face the Dodgers again Thursday, this time in Los Angeles.

