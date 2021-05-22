Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Belts sixth homer

The Saturday slate was split several ways across the industry, but we still have an interesting seven-game evening main slate to consider. With most of the day’s best pitchers going in the afternoon, the main slate has two veteran aces followed by a lot of youthful upside. We have a few solid stacks from which to choose our bats, and there could be some major power upside for one or two of the popular stacks. Finding a clear secondary stack is more challenging and seems like a smart place to get started with constructions, and stack-plus-pitcher combinations for MLB DFS lineup picks on DraftKings and FanDuel today.