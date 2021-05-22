newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Belts sixth homer

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Taylor went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 2-1 win over San Francisco. Taylor shifted over to left field in the contest and was responsible for the Dodgers' only runs of the night, belting a two-run homer to center field in the third inning. In addition to providing valuable defensive versatility once again this season, Taylor has been one of the team's best offensive players. He is slashing .288/.420/.508 with six homers, 20 RBI and five stolen bases through 40 games.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Center Field#Home Run#Left Field#Home Field#Stolen Bases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBConnecticut Post

L.A. Dodgers-Milwaukee Runs

Dodgers first. Mookie Betts pops out to shallow right field to Kolten Wong. Corey Seager walks. Justin Turner singles to left field. Corey Seager to second. Will Smith flies out to Avisail Garcia. Chris Taylor hit by pitch. Justin Turner to second. Corey Seager to third. Matt Beaty singles to first base. Chris Taylor to second. Justin Turner to third. Corey Seager scores. AJ Pollock homers to center field. Matt Beaty scores. Chris Taylor scores. Justin Turner scores. Gavin Lux walks. Julio Urias pops out to Pablo Reyes.
MLBTimes Union

L.A. Dodgers-Chicago Cubs Runs

Dodgers fourth. Corey Seager strikes out swinging. Justin Turner strikes out swinging. Max Muncy homers to center field. Will Smith pops out to shallow infield to Kris Bryant. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 1, Cubs 0. Dodgers fifth. Chris Taylor singles to shallow right field....
MLBawesemo.com

MLB DFS Tournament Strategy: Leverage, Home Runs, Optimal Picks | Today, 5/8/21

The Saturday slate was split several ways across the industry, but we still have an interesting seven-game evening main slate to consider. With most of the day’s best pitchers going in the afternoon, the main slate has two veteran aces followed by a lot of youthful upside. We have a few solid stacks from which to choose our bats, and there could be some major power upside for one or two of the popular stacks. Finding a clear secondary stack is more challenging and seems like a smart place to get started with constructions, and stack-plus-pitcher combinations for MLB DFS lineup picks on DraftKings and FanDuel today.
MLBrotoballer.com

Early Plate Discipline Standouts for 2021

In 2019, I introduced a new (yet simple) statistical metric which focuses on the core ingredients of plate discipline. The Weighted Plate Discipline Index (wPDI) looks at the following basic binary events:. Was the ball thrown in the zone?. Was the ball swung on?. Did the batter make contact with...
MLBLookout Landing

Regressed Bullpen Regresses Further, Mariners Drop Heartbreaker to Dodgers

FOX Crew: “Justin, there was a point this season where many felt that your team was collapsing, that you didn’t have what it took to be repeat champions. Obviously, they were wrong, but what was the turning point for you guys?”. Turner: “You know, it was tough, watching our record...
MLBTimes Union

Seattle-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Mariners first. J.P. Crawford grounds out to third base, Justin Turner to Max Muncy. Mitch Haniger homers to center field. Kyle Lewis strikes out swinging. Kyle Seager strikes out on a foul tip. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 1, Dodgers 0. Mariners fourth. Mitch Haniger...
MLBDodger Insider

Gavin Lux’s first homer of the year powers Dodgers to comeback win

Gavin Lux knew the moment the ball exploded off his bat at 106.5 mph. He turned toward his dugout, pounded his chest and jubilantly screamed toward his teammates as his go-ahead home run sailed 413 feet toward right field and into the night sky at Dodger Stadium. The swing was...
MLBpasadenanow.com

Live Blogging with Eddie Rivera: Dodgers Pound the Marlins in a Wild One, 7-0

Things were going so well for Miami Marlin Jordan Holloway. And then they weren’t. Going into the fourth with a no-hitter,things soured fast. Turner ended Holloway’s no-hitter with a single. A single sent Turner to second, and a walk to Smith loaded the bases. Holloway walked in the Dodgers’ first run in the person of Justin Turner.
MLBSportsGrid

Chris Taylor Scratched Sunday vs. Marlins

Https://twitter.com/BlakeHarrisTBLA/status/1394018615691644928. The Dodgers entered the season with arguably the most depth in baseball, but that depth is being tested at the moment. The team is already playing without Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager, and now Chris Taylor has been scratched Sunday vs. the Marlins. Taylor was initially slated to play second base on Sunday, but he’s seen time at second, shortstop, and all three outfield positions this season. Sheldon Neuse will take over at second base on Sunday and bat seventh in the Dodgers’ lineup.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers To Re-Evaluate Chris Taylor After Experiencing Wrist Soreness

Not long after the Los Angeles Dodgers officially placed Corey Seager on the 10-day injured list due a fractured fifth metacarpal in his right hand, the team scratched Chris Taylor from the lineup. The change came minutes before first pitch of the series finale against the Miami Marlins, and the...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Third straight game with homer

Muncy went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and two strikeouts as Los Angeles beat Miami 9-6 Friday. Muncy's second-inning blast capped an eight-run second and provided an exclamation point to his torrid stretch. Muncy has raised his OPS from .787 to .935 in May.
MLBPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Pujols moves to Dodgers, disputes Angels' everyday claims

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Albert Pujols is grateful to be chasing another World Series ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers, yet he's also disputing the Los Angeles Angels' version of the circumstances that led to his big move up the I-5 freeway. The 41-year-old slugger formally joined the Dodgers...
MLBdallassun.com

Albert Pujols, Dodgers finalize one-year contract

Slugger Albert Pujols signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Monday. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Pujols. Pujols, 41, cleared waivers last Thursday after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Will Smith: Socks homer Monday

Smith went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and an additional run scored in Monday's win over the Diamondbacks. Smith took Madison Bumgarner deep in the second inning in what was his fourth long ball of the campaign, and he also notched his ninth double of the season. The backstop is hitting .255 with a .834 OPS, and he has hit safely in six of his last nine contests.