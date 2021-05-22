Dodgers' Blake Treinen: Secures second save

Treinen picked up the save Friday against San Francisco by pitching a perfect ninth inning. Usual closer Kenley Jansen had pitched three times in the previous four days, so manager Dave Roberts declared the right-hander unavailable for Friday's contest. With Los Angeles protecting a one-run lead heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, Treinen was called upon to close out the game in Jansen's stead. He had little trouble doing so, retiring the side on only eight pitches. Treinen has been one of baseball's top setup men this season, registering a 1.89 ERA, 22:5 K:BB and 11 holds across 20 appearances. Jansen has been effective and will continue to log most save chances, but Treinen figures to be first in line when the veteran closer needs a breather.