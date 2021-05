Say hello to Chief, Commander of Cuteness! This handsome, 6-year old boy loves going for walks and exploring the yards at HSWM. Chief has previously lived with other dogs and may do well in a home with another dog friend. He would do best in a home with older, respectful kids if kids are present in the adopter's home. Chief LOVES to play, is great on a leash, on car rides, and loves soft, stuffy toys--and has a smile that just won’t quit!