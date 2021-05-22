Arjun Kapoor talks about how he feels about father Boney Kapoor’s second marriage to Sridevi, read it all here!
Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Netflix’s film Sardar Ka Grandson wherein he shared the screen with Neena Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari, among others. Recently the actor opened up about how he handled the situation when his father, Boney Kapoor married Sridevi. He also talked about how he was always there for his sisters Janhvi and Khushi and his father when Sridevi died.www.cinetalkers.com