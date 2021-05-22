Arjun Kapoor talks about how he feels about father Boney Kapoor’s second marriage to Sridevi, read it all here!

If I go by a scientific study and from the experiences of my friends, I can vouch that the pandemic and the lockdown have been more bearable for people in healthy relationships. From being commitment-phobic to getting misty eyed on a romantic sweet-sad scene in a film, several people have switched sides over the past year. Some even progressed pretty quickly in a new relationship as they had ample time to reflect on things and were able to move the roadblocks blocking the entry to their heart. A healthy relationship is like sunshine on a cold winter day. It brings you an understated warmth; it doesn’t burn or feel too much but makes you feel comfortable and hopeful. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s relationship seems like it brought the same kind of peace and stability in their lives. It’s endearing to watch!