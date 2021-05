I’m sure many of you are aware either through Facebook or an automated phone call the village water plant is upgrading its SCADA system. This upgrade is an important step forward in bringing our water plant into compliance. The SCADA system is essentially the “brain” of the plant and our original was over 25 years old, obsolete, and damaged. This new system along with the JCO staff that operate the plant adds to the list of improvements that we have done as your village board to bring our aging water treatment plant into the future.