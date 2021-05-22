4 of the Best Advertising Companies in Dubai

Whether you’re in need of a mind-soothing massage, transformative facial or a pampering day with friends, Dubai’s cutting-edge spas have got you covered. Of course, the global pandemic meant the weighty glass doors were shuttered for some time. But most finally, happily reopened for business – with strict new safety guidelines in place, of course. Some are operating as close to ‘normal’ as possible, with full facilities and treatment menus, while others offer a revised menu. From trying out the iconic Talise spa at the 7-star Burj Al Arab to wrapping my face in 24 karat gold and putting to test the 24 karat gold facial (gave me the Cleopatra feels) at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, being the spa connoisseur that I’m, I’ve had a chance to try it all. So safe to say that after a thorough evaluation of the treatments, ambiance, therapist intuitiveness, the luxe factor, products used, and more, we have whittled down these havens that are Dubai’s hotspots for pampering, both holistic and aesthetic. Before you book, see LL’s pick of the ultimate Dubai spas.