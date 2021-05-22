How to make your home irresistible to buyers
We’ve all had a lot of time to think, haven’t we? And apparently that has led to a whole lot of considering how – and most importantly, where – we want to live. By all reports, people are upsizing and downsizing, moving into and out of towns, craving walkable cities or remote uplands, life at the beach or somewhere high-street handy. In my part of north-east London, family houses are selling as quickly as they come on the market for the asking price and more, as people seek out more space for home offices and – let’s be honest – quiet corners to get away from each other. A room of one’s own never felt more desirable.www.telegraph.co.uk