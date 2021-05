The Pirate softball team swept a double header in Bakersfield Saturday, winning by scores of 10-6 and 15-10, respectively. The two victories gave VC three wins in the last four games, all against the Renegades. Morgan Albertsen pitched a complete game in Game 1 and threw five innings in relief in Game 2 to pick up both wins on the day. Leanna De La Cruz had six hits on the day while Isabel Gallegos and Courtney Terrazas each hit a home run for the Pirates (7-5).