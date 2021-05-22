Which party gains if Roe goes down?

Regarding “GOP infighting erupts in Cheney ouster,” (A1, May 13): I rarely take the time to send a letter to an editor, but issues with the GOP have risen to the crisis point and, as a citizen, I must weigh in. I find myself in the position of having to look for a political party to which to belong. The Republican Party has elected to hide its head under the tails of a ruthless bully that throughout his life has left a string of failures, ruined businesses (his and other’s), ruined careers and lives. Our GOP congressmen and congresswomen who were afraid for their lives while they were caught up in the attempted coup incited by the former president, now say they can’t live without him. They have allowed themselves to become prisoners held hostage by a vengeful hostage taker. They ingratiate themselves to him daily, thankful he doesn’t make them the next target he will enjoy destroying. Through the GOP’s willingness to turn a blind eye to attacks on our democratic institutions and to perpetuate the dangerous lies promulgated by the previous president, it has become complicit in concentrating all the power of governance into one office, under one person. Their willingness to do away with the balance of power set up by the U.S. Constitution, threatening to transition our democracy into an autocracy, is disgraceful. I can not be a member of the Republican Party. I will not turn my back on my country and what it stands for.