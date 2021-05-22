Entertainment Headliners

newsbreak-logo
Atlantic City Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTickets for most shows can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster. Tickets for all shows listed here are on sale now unless noted below. Further information on shows and schedules is available by calling box offices at the following numbers:. Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall: 609-348-7000. Bally’s: 609-340-2709. Borgata: 609-677-1000. Cape May...

pressofatlanticcity.com
New Jersey State
Sinatra
Maysa
Sebastian Maniscalco
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Sebastian Maniscalco, Jim Gaffigan lead Wynn comedy lineup

In poker parlance, Sebastian Maniscalco’s private performances at Wynn Las Vegas in October were a “tell.”. The shows at the resort’s Event Lawn served as a prelude to a full house of star stand-ups announced at Encore Theater. Maniscalco is returning, this time in two ticketed shows June 18-19. His performances kick off a series featuring Demetri Martin (July 16), Nate Bargatze (July 17), Tom Papa (Aug. 6), Jim Gaffigan (Aug. 7) and Jo Koy (Aug. 13-14).
Entertainmentcoast1045.com

Coast 104.5 Sebastian Maniscalco Giveaway

Coast 104 point 5 welcomes Sebastian Maniscalco to the Santa Barbara Bowl, Saturday, August 28th!. Take your squad with a free ticket 4-pack from Coast! Get Up & Adam in the Morning at 8:10 all week to qualify!. Grand Prize winner announced on Friday!. (5/17/21-5/21/21) Touted as “…the hottest comic...
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1933, Jimmie Rodgers, who was suffering from tuberculosis, died of a massive hemorrhage at New York’s Taft Hotel. Nicknamed the Singing Brakeman, he had become country music’s first superstar, and, in 1961, the first person inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Today in 1948, Hank and...
Celebritiesgratefulweb.com

The Prine Family presents “You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life & Songs of John Prine”

The Prine Family proudly presents “You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life & Songs of John Prine” with a series of special concerts and events held across various venues in Nashville October 3-10. The weeklong celebration will include tribute concerts at The Ryman Auditorium (October 6 & 7), CMA Theater at The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (October 8) and the Basement East (October 9) and will culminate on October 10—what would have been John’s 75th birthday.
Indio, CAmynewsla.com

Tickets to See Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco in Indio on Sale Friday

Tickets will go on sale Friday for a Nov. 13 show featuring stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. Ticket prices range from $59 to $129. The performance will be in the casino’s Special Events Center, which can accommodate about 3,700 patrons. The casino, which...
EntertainmentKTAR.com

Sebastian Maniscalco: Nobody Does This Tour

Just Announced: Sebastian Maniscalco: Nobody Does This Tour is heading to Arizona Federal Theatre on Friday, August 13th! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am. Purchase tickets HERE. Register below for your chance to win tickets!
CelebritiesBillboard

Sebastian Maniscalco Readies His Return to the Road

Drawing on the collective once-in-a-century experience — from face mask wars to no-touch everything — Maniscalco is ready to dissect the lockdown and bring much needed comedic relief to the masses. “I’ve been unable to share my comedy for over a year,” Maniscalco shares exclusively with Billboard. “I’m busting at...
CelebritiesQuad-Cities Times

Dave Grohl got high with Joan Jett and Miley Cyrus

Dave Grohl has recalled smoking a joint with Joan Jett and Miley Cyrus after the 2015 Rock and Rock Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Joan was inducted that year and the Foo Fighters frontman - whose band have been chosen for entry this year - has recalled "tripping" like never before on weed with the 62-year-old rocker and the 28-year-old pop star.
Musicaudacy.com

Hear the Top 100 Songs of the '80s on 98.1 WOGL!

We're counting down the TOP songs from the '80s all Memorial Day Weekend long on 98.1 WOGL! Hear hits from Prince, Madonna, Guns 'N Roses, Cyndi Lauper, U2, Rolling Stones, Lionel Richie, Joan Jett, Salt-n-Pepa, Janet Jackson and SO MANY MORE. Tune in starting Friday 5/28 at 10 AM all...
Music955glo.com

Anna’s Rock News Blah

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. Alex Van Halen’s drum kit from the 1980 “Invasion” tour won’t be the only piece of rock memorabilia hitting the auction block in June. Officials with Julien’s Auctions say rock fans will have the opportunity to bid on “a canon of over 1,000 music iconography” at the upcoming event. Items previously owned by such legends as The Beatles, Eddie Van Halen, Kurt Cobain, Bob Dylan and Jimi Hendrix will also be part of the “Music Icons” auction, which will be open for bids June 11th through June 13th, Julien’s officials say. “Each year, Julien’s Auctions ups the ante for music fans and collectors in offering the most prized music memorabilia ever to come to auction,” says the auction house’s Martin Nolan. “From the first auction appearances of Alex Van Halen’s Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame-displayed Ludwig drum kit and Kurt Cobain’s self-portrait drawing to Bob Dylan’s handwritten and annotated lyrics to his 1969 classic ‘Lay Lady Lay’, this collection of fine and rare music collectibles is no exception.”
MusicPosted by
K-Fox 95.5

4 Surprising Observations About The Bon Jovi Show

Bon Jovi fans at drive-in theaters may not have made this one huge mistake at the Encore Drive-In Nights show on Saturday night, but I bet some indoor theater fans did. Oops. The Bon Jovi concert was pre-recorded and shown at drive-in theaters around the country on Saturday night, including the drive-in theaters in Ennis and Granbury. It seems that fans who see a show at a drive-in usually show up on time or early because, well, they have to drive in and that takes time to get inside, park, and get settled and if you're not punctual you'll be way in the back and only see half of the show. Drive-in fans are usually ready to go at the start time if not thirty minutes early.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

You Got Gold: A Week of Tribute Concerts to Celebrate John Prine’s 74th Birthday

After losing beloved songwriting legend John Prine to COVID-19 last April, his family announces You Got Gold: Celebrating The Life & Songs Of John Prine—a week-long series of Prine-centric concerts to pay tribute to his legacy. The celebration commences on October 3 and concludes on October 10, which would have been Prine’s 74th birthday.
MusicRegister Citizen

Flashback: Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson Duet on 'You Win Again' in 2004

Bob Dylan turned 80 on Monday, but he didn’t publicly mark the occasion in any way beyond posts on his Instagram and Facebook pages promoting his Heaven’s Gate Whiskey. The rest of the world, however, was happy to fill in the gaps and tributes poured in from all quarters. Meanwhile,...
Nashville, TNColumbia Daily Herald

Week-long John Prine tribute set for Nashville this fall

Listeners and artists unable to give each other a collective "hug" when John Prine died of COVID-19 last year get an overdue chance to celebrate the late songwriting legend in person this fall. The Prine family announced Tuesday plans for a week-long tribute to the storyteller that includes Nashville concerts...
Musicaudacy.com

The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee class, ranked by net worth

Their music is priceless. Their legacy is timeless. Their net worth? Well, that’s another story. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2021 a few weeks ago as a diverse group of artists will be making their way into the Hall this year. "This diverse class...
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

Today in Entertainment History

On May 15, 1963, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” by Tony Bennett won the Grammy for Record of the Year. Vaughan Meader won album of the year for his comedy album, “The First Family.” Robert Goulet (goo-LAY’) won the best new artist Grammy. In 1974, bassist Bill Wyman...
Musicwcn247.com

Today in Entertainment History

On May 15, 1963, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” by Tony Bennett won the Grammy for Record of the Year. Vaughan Meader won album of the year for his comedy album, “The First Family.” Robert Goulet (goo-LAY’) won the best new artist Grammy. In 1974, bassist Bill Wyman...