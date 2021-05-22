Latest updated blog – Rain chances for our mild Saturday – Nick

Good early Saturday morning, everyone. Leave it to Mother Nature to have the final say on how our weekend gets started. Ever since we saw our rain chances pick up last Friday, this has been the prevailing weather setup through last weekend and much of this week. Since the rain chances and mostly cloudy skies were in control again today, our temperatures fared similarly to how we did on Thursday. After we saw lows start out in the upper 60s, highs were only able to climb into the lower to middle 70s across the area for Friday afternoon.