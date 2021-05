AC Milan have set their sights on Torino defender Bremer and will watch him up close during tonight’s game, according to a report. As reported by Tuttosport (via PianetaMilan), the Brazilian centre-back is a potential summer target for the Rossoneri and the possible replacement for Alessio Romagnoli if the Rossoneri captain were to be sold in the summer. Bremer could also join Milan in the event of failure to sign Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea on a permanent basis.