Letter: Hern chooses party leadership steeped in perpetuating lies and insurrection

By Keith McArtor, Tulsa
Tulsa World
 5 days ago

U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern demanded the resignation of fellow Congresswomen Liz Cheney of Wyoming from Republican leadership because she had not done the job in the U.S. House that he said the Republican Party expected of a leader. What he meant was that she refused to support the lie that...

Presidential ElectionMidland Daily News

Reader supports Liz Cheney

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, one of the most conservative Republicans in Congress based on her actual voting record, recently lost her leadership role in Congress. She was removed by fellow Republicans because she chose to be truthful and tell the American people the 2020 presidential election was not "stolen." She also reminded everyone that former president Trump incited a violent riot to overturn those election results by force that resulted in the deaths of several people ... something Republican leaders continue to downplay. Thus far, she is the only Republican in Congress to display enough personal integrity and courage to publicly stand by the truth, even if it negatively impacts her political career. Take note: This is what an honest legislator in Congress looks like.
Congress & CourtsShelbyville News

The Republican Party’s new McCarthyism

Forgive Americans if they no longer remember that the elephant is the symbol of the Republican Party. Elephants are supposed to never forget, yet Republicans seem more than happy to memory-hole the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, as GOP members of Congress find absurd reasons to oppose a bipartisan commission to examine the beginnings and unfolding of an attempt to upend a presidential election.
Rock Springs, WYwyo4news.com

Protestors welcome U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney to Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 26, 2021) – United States Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) was greeted by a group of protesters during her most recent trip to Rock Springs, Wyoming, on Monday. Cheney accepted an invitation from Wyoming State Representative Clark Stith of District 48 for a chance to discuss points...
Congress & Courtsfpif.org

They’re Not Conservatives, They’re Extremists

By mislabelling the radical members of the Republican Party "conservative," the mainstream media gives them a veneer of respectability. The House Freedom Caucus is routinely described as conservative, by its members, by the mainstream media, by Wikipedia. The caucus, which draws together 45 Republican Party members of the House of Representatives, is the furthest to the right of any major political formation in the United States. The most extreme and flamboyant politicians in America, like scandal-plagued Matt Gaetz of Florida and gun-toting Lauren Boebert of Colorado, are proud to call the Caucus their political home. Even Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, after threatening to form an explicitly racist America First caucus, chose ultimately to continue promoting her nativist, QAnon-inspired beliefs from within the Freedom Caucus.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: The war against our Constitution

We now have an all-out war against our United States Constitution. The lies being repeated by the right wing radicals, that the Jan. 6 Trump Insurrection was simply a group of tourists visiting the Capitol building is an outright insult to common sense and intelligence. I watched it live on TV, and yet people are trying to tell me it was Antifa. I watched the horror of that day and the Capitol police being attacked and our beautiful Capitol building being desecrated.
Congress & CourtsKeene Sentinel

The Republicans are getting desperate, by Angela Nicoletti

A deleted video from Feb. 19, 2021, that was unearthed by CNN, shows GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene harassing Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a crude and despicable manner through the mail slot of Ocasio-Cortez’s office door. Greene is shown persistently using street and schoolyard language, in a threatening manner...
Congress & CourtsTulsa World

Letter: Nation needs to know details of Capitol insurrection

I am asking Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford to vote to approve an investigation into the events that occurred at our nation’s Capital on Jan. 6. I am not asking that they vote to convict or even take a position. I do believe our nation needs to understand the specific actions and those responsible for this reprehensible day in our history to ensure it never happens again.
Congress & CourtsUnion Leader

Letter: Action need to prevent future insurrections

To the Editor: Senator Mitch McConnell has announced that he will join House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in opposing the creation of a commission to investigate the attempted armed insurrection that was committed on January 6th, 2021. I watched the events in fear as they occurred live, feeling a deep...
Congress & CourtsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: GOP prefers whitewash over accountability and truth

Regarding the AP fact check article, "Senate GOP misrepresents Jan. 6 riot panel" (May 23): The Jan. 6 Capitol riot is forcing the Republican Party to choose between truth and hypocrisy. There was a time when truth would be the obvious choice, but today's partisan leaders seem to have other priorities. House members, led by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and senators like Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, have expressed opposition to a congressional probe into the causes and consequences of the only home-grown assault on Congress in our nation's history. This is in contrast to the six congressional investigations lasting over two years launched by Republicans, including McCarthy and many current members, into the 2012 Benghazi diplomatic compound attacks — attacks a continent away and which resulted in fewer casualties.
Congress & CourtsArkansas Online

GOP leadership denounces Greene on Holocaust remarks

WASHINGTON -- Republican leaders forcefully condemned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Tuesday, calling her comments comparing covid-19 safety measures like mask-wearing to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany "appalling." "Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling,"...
PoliticsWacoTrib.com

LETTERS: Time for GOP to choose, more "Fast & Furious" commentary and appraisal skepticism

The truth matters. Why? Because truth always wins in the end. The truth never goes away but a lie will ultimately be exposed and fade away. It may take years, or even decades, but in the end truth will prevail. Witness the time it took before the lies of the tobacco industry were finally exposed. But in the end it is clear that smoking is very detrimental to one’s health.
PoliticsYakima Herald Republic

Letter: The importance of Duty of Party

To the editor — America finds itself divided strongly down partisan lines. One side saying they could never vote for a Democrat. The other, saying they’ll never vote for a Republican. This division has created discontent for our neighbors who may differ in opinion but are yet, still good people. Some American politicians believe that the two-party system is where we should stay. Believing that our loyalty to the party is what is most important, often times even if it conflicts with the best interests of our country. As an elected politician whether you prefer a party or not, your duty is to your country, state, and community. You are not elected to maintain to continuance of either the Republican or Democrat party. You are elected to represent the interests of your constituents. Your duty is to ensure that they are represented and stand for the greatest opportunities to better their lives. The importance of Duty of Party is the same importance as putting Americans before special interests. Dare I say, that we may need new American unifying parties to bridge the ever-widening gap.
Congress & CourtsTimes Union

Letter: Big Lie only serves power and greed

I have many thoughts about the political situation in our country, but the writers whose columns have appeared in the newspaper recently have expressed my thoughts so much better than I could have. If only House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and most of the Republicans in Congress would heed these words often attributed to Buddha: Only three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon and the truth. The Big Lie will continue to serve power and greed until the truth is openly accepted. Until that happens, we cannot be a free country for only the truth can set us free.
Politicsarcamax.com

The Keeper: In a GOP Dominated By Frauds and Cowards, Liz Cheney's a Profile in Courage

Addressing Suffolk University graduates on Saturday, retired Washington Post editor Martin Baron summarized the sociopolitical virus afflicting the nation in three sentences. "We learned in recent years that our institutions were more vulnerable to pressure and intimidation than we ever imagined," said Baron. "Many turned submissive when a powerful leader demanded it. Others went quiet for fear of reprisal."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Salon

Today's Republican Party is a political crime family — and we know who the godfather is

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the first presidential debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. This is the first of three planned debates between the two candidates in the lead up to the election on November 3. (Photo by (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
PoliticsBoston Herald

Robbins: Liz Cheney, profile in courage, stands out among GOP

Addressing Suffolk University graduates on Saturday, retired Washington Post editor Marty Baron summarized the socio-political virus afflicting the nation in three sentences. “We learned in recent years that our institutions were more vulnerable to pressure and intimidation than we ever imagined,” said Baron. “Many turned submissive when a powerful leader demanded it. Others went quiet for fear of reprisal.”
Congress & CourtsMilford Daily News

America deserves the facts about the Capitol attack, whether Republicans like it or not

From Donald Trump on down, Republicans are increasingly opposed to investigating the Jan. 6 riot. Democrats must find the truth with or without them. It makes no sense to expect congressional Republicans to be willing partners in any effort to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack that the FBI has labeled domestic terrorism. Their former president's partisans stormed the building, and they themselves are trying to erase history.
U.S. Politicshighlandernews.org

The removal of Liz Cheney galvanizes the GOP’s Trumpist loyalties

The past few years have reshaped the political arena for decades to come. Not only is this a result of just the pandemic, but also of the Trump administration and the divide that has been created in the country. However, no divide seems to be starker than the one brewing in the Republican Party as members clash over opinions regarding the former president. Headlines were made when prominent Republicans ousted Liz Cheney from her leadership position in the House of Representatives as a result of her speaking out against former President Donald Trump and his false accusations of election fraud. Her removal shows that a majority of Republican leadership still back the former president, and this reflects on the future of the GOP for years to come.