As citizens, voting for our representatives and the leadership of our country is an important civic duty. I believe it’s incumbent on the states to have a clear and accurate system for identifying voters and ensuring the accuracy of the vote count. As I understand, most states have good systems but little is known about their internal control and in some cases in the 2020 election, there were numerous questions about accuracy. In my opinion, there is no substitute for some kind of voter identification. Without that, the door is always open for unscrupulous characters to do what they can to alter results.