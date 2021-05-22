This rescheduled yoga vacation is a real stretch

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. If you aren’t familiar with the iliotibial (or IT) band and the problems it can cause, you’re very lucky. The IT band is a thick band of connective tissue runs from the pelvis (the iliac crest, or hip crest) along the hip, down the outside of the thigh, around the outside of the knee, and to the tibia, the top of your shin. The friction of repetitive motion can irritate this tract of tissue, resulting in pain on the outside of the hip or the knee (or both). IT band stretches can release some of the tension and tightness in the tissue, alleviating or preventing IT band syndrome and its related pain.