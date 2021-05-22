This rescheduled yoga vacation is a real stretch

Take time for yourself in this hour-long program with our certified yoga instructor. Spend time with some of Zoo Atlanta’s favorite animal species and allow us to share the peace of nature with you as you unwind and recharge mid-week. These programs are perfect for beginners to intermediates, and no prior experience is required. Stretch your bodies and relax your minds on the African Savanna. Take in the sights and sounds of nature as you observe the beauty of the elephants. An educator will be available before and after the program to talk about the animals of the African Savanna and connect you further to our conservation work. Yoga will take place outside, and we will try to vary locations on the African Savanna to create unique opportunities for the experience. In inclement weather, the program will take place in an indoor location that promotes social distancing. While there is a good chance that you will see elephants, there may be times when they are in their behind-the-scenes areas, and we cannot guarantee that they will always be visible.