In this post, I am going to share steps to create a Zip archive folder using a Batch file in Windows 10. For this, I will be doing this with the help of 7-zip software. 7-Zip is a free and open source archive manager that lets you compress folders in various formats including ZIP, BZIP2, GZIP, etc. You can also uncompress an archive using it. Usually, it is used from the context menu of files and folders from where you can compress or decompress folders. However, it can also be used through command-line interface to perform zipping or unzipping tasks. You can create a batch file and compress a folder by running it through CMD.