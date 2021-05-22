Pine Products Mill one of first local sawmills

The mill burned in 1936 but was rebuilt and was very profitable during World War II

Pine Products sawmill site is located on Lamonta Road four miles northwest of Prineville near McKay Creek. This site was the first large sawmill in Prineville. In 1925, the Davidson brothers built a small lumber mill along the railroad tracks on Lamonta Road. This was a relatively small operation.

The plant was leased to Ochoco Box and Lumber Company in 1929, but this company ceased operation during the Depression. The mill reopened in 1935 under the management of W.L. "Pop" Forsythe and Howard Crawford, president of Tum-a-Lum Lumber Company, operator of retail lumberyards in the Northwest. The mill shipped the first lumber to be transported by the City of Prineville Railway.

The mill burned in 1936, but because building was increasing, it was rebuilt. A molding plant was added in 1940. The mill acquired some private timber holdings but mostly relied on federal timber sales to obtain a timber supply.

During World War II, the mill became very profitable. The mill was later managed by Ward Rhoden and then by his son Jack Rhoden. The mill processed lumber, including planning, and later with the molding plant. A small log mill was built in 1980 and was one of the first put into production in Central Oregon.

The mill hired contract loggers and logging operations to harvest timber. Endicott Logging operated by Fred Endicott did most of the logging for Pine Products during its biggest production years. Endicott harvested and hauled the trees to the mill, and it is estimated that the company cut and transported 3/4 billion board feet.

Pine Products was one of six main sawmills that were operating at one time in Prineville. Declining timber markets and bidding for limited federal timber led to the mill discontinuing in 1992, and the private timbers holdings were sold.