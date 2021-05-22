newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Elizabeth E. Bennett (Stauffer)

Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 29, 1953 - May 14, 2021. On May 14, 2021, Elizabeth E. Bennett (Stauffer) passed away at home. She was born in Ludwigsburg, Germany. Liz loved children and created spaces for them to learn and grow. She had empathy for all people and the love of her sons was paramount. The holidays made Liz shine so bright and having her family come together was always the most important event of the year. She is survived by her husband Mark, her son Eric, son Clay (Hannah), and her beloved granddaughters Lylah and Cate. She is also survived by her sisters Edna and Christie and her many nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations are suggested to any Animal Rescue and Sanctuary.

www.yakimaherald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Rescue#Private Service#Sisters#Sanctuary#Son Clay#Husband#Memorial Donations#July#Love#Home#Ludwigsburg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Country
Germany
Related
Kenton, OHKenton Times

Jack Lee Stauffer

A graveside service for Jack Lee Stauffer will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Grove Cemetery in Kenton by Rev. Jonathon Hanover. Military rites will be performed by Amvets Post 1994. Masks should be worn and Covid-19 protocols should be followed at all services. He died...
New Brighton, PAbutlerradio.com

Richard (Rick) E. Doychak

Richard was born June 9, 1983 in New Brighton PA the son of Richard A. Sigley of OH and the late Mary M. Corradi of WV. Surviving are his Daughter, Anastasia Doychak, step daughter Breanna Railing, Brother James (Jimmy) Doychak, Step father Jeffrey Corradi, Grandfather Donald K. Sigley, Uncle Donald K. Sigley JR, multiple cousins, and dear friend Mallory Burkett.
ObituariesThe Guardian

Roger Pugsley obituary

My brother, Roger Pugsley, who has died aged 80, was a chemist, a patent lawyer, an environmental activist and a charity fundraiser; a lifelong doer of good deeds for others. He used his considerable talents and cheerfulness to help people and the planet. Born in Bristol, Roger was the son...
RetailThe Guardian

Josephine Ransby Turner obituary

My sister Josephine Ransby Turner, who has died aged 71 of pneumonia and Alzheimer’s disease, was well known in her community in Islington, north London, for her kind heart. Josephine, the fourth of five children of Alida (nee Wilton) and Peter Ransby, a mining engineer, was born in Luipaardsvlei, near Krugersdorp, South Africa, with physical and intellectual problems from birth. Our parents had emigrated from the UK to South Africa after the second world war and we lived a peripatetic life following our father’s career from South Africa to Southern Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), Tanzania, the Gambia and Sierra Leone.
Goldsboro, NCnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Pressley, USMC (Ret.), MGySgt. William "Bill" E.

MGySgt. William "Bill" Pressley, USMC (Ret.), MGySgt. William "Bill" Pressley, USMC (Ret.), 86, of Goldsboro, NC died May 26, 2021. Service will be held on May 29, 2021 at Albany, GA. Arrangements by HALL & HALL FUNERAL HOME. To send flowers to the family of MGySgt. William Pressley, USMC (Ret.),...
ObituariesThe Guardian

David Foot obituary

For generations, the path to journalistic success in Britain has run almost inevitably through London. David Foot, who has died aged 92, broke the rule and achieved a high reputation as an outstanding writer, for the Guardian above all, without ever deserting his Bristol base and not often leaving his beloved West Country.
Beachwood, OHCleveland Jewish News

Rachel Isaacson

Rachel Isaacson will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, May 29, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Rachel is the daughter of Larry and Erica Isaacson of Beachwood and the sister of Jacob. She attends Beachwood Middle School. For her mitzvah project, Rachel donated money to Africa Network for Animal Welfare and African Children’s Haven.
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Kevin Jackson obituary

“Who’s going to be our phone-a-friend now?” tweeted the film producer Kevin Loader, on hearing of the death of the writer, essayist and broadcaster Kevin Jackson, of heart failure, at the age of 66. It was not just a lament for a man with a special talent for friendship but also an acknowledgment that, for pretty much everyone who met him, Jackson was the person most likely to know the answer to the question that was nagging at you.
CelebritiesDecider

Lois de Banzie, ‘Annie’s Eleanor Roosevelt, Dead at 90

Lois de Banzie, best known for her role as Eleanor Roosevelt in the 1982 version of Annie, has died. The Scottish-born actress was 90. De Banzie died April 3 in Greenbrae California, her family announced. No cause was specified. “Lois was proud to have made a career as an actress...