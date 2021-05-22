July 29, 1953 - May 14, 2021. On May 14, 2021, Elizabeth E. Bennett (Stauffer) passed away at home. She was born in Ludwigsburg, Germany. Liz loved children and created spaces for them to learn and grow. She had empathy for all people and the love of her sons was paramount. The holidays made Liz shine so bright and having her family come together was always the most important event of the year. She is survived by her husband Mark, her son Eric, son Clay (Hannah), and her beloved granddaughters Lylah and Cate. She is also survived by her sisters Edna and Christie and her many nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations are suggested to any Animal Rescue and Sanctuary.