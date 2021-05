Porsche Motorsport is teaming up with Multimatic to build its LMDh racing cars. As of 2023, the racing prototypes fitted with a hybrid powertrain system will compete in the newly created top class of the world’s two most important sports car championships: the FIA World Endurance Championship WEC and the North American IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The Multimatic chassis has been chosen as the basis for the development of the Porsche LMDh prototype, which will also be competing for overall victories in the endurance classics at Daytona, Sebring and Le Mans as of 2023. The factory cars will be fielded by the recently created Porsche Penske Motorsport team.