CHICAGO, IL — May 10, 2021 — As the country continues to make progress in the fight against COVID-19, concerns about social isolation and fears about risk of infection continue to play a role in the mental health of older adults. Oak Street Health, a network of primary care centers that delivers value-based care to adults on Medicare, surveyed 1,000 adults in the U.S., aged 65 and older, asking them to reflect on their sentiment, mental health and behavior changes at the start of the pandemic compared to their well-being today. This is the second annual survey Oak Street Health has conducted in conjunction with May’s Mental Health Awareness Month.