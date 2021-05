From left, seated, are Bonnie Clark, Phylis Davis, Dorothy Pittman , Lucy Porter, Dr. Virginia Calvin and Daly Gregory; standing, Chakiea Jackson, Markie McGhee, Tara Billing Morris, Kacey Jackson, Daitrona Bonds, Vakyah Taylor, Barbra Curry Macon, Lori Mayes and Patricia Peete. Photo provided

ELKHART — The Elkhart Chapter of The Indiana Black Expo hosted the third annual Black Women Who Rock luncheon on May 15 at the Matterhorn Banquet Hall.

This year’s award winners were Akyah Taylor, Kacey Jackson, Barbra Curry Macon, Markie McGhee, Daitriona Bonds, Patricia Peete, Phylis Davis, Dollie Gregory, Dorothy Pittman, Marrissa Riley, Lori Myes, Bonnie Clark, Tara Billings Morris and Chakiea Jackson