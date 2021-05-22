newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tillamook County, OR

CARE-A-Thon raises funds for poverty fighting services in Tillamook County

By Covid-19
northcoastcitizen.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity Action Resource Enterprises (CARE), Inc., is entering the final days of its CARE-A-Thon annual spring fundraiser event to Knock Out Poverty, but there is still plenty of time to get involved. “Right now, we are only about one-third of the way to reaching our goal of raising $30,000 for...

www.northcoastcitizen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Society
County
Tillamook County, OR
Tillamook County, OR
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thon#Charity#Knock Out Poverty#The Food Bank#The Tillamook Rotary Club#The Rinehart Clinic#Careinc Org#Inc#Poverty Fighting Services#One Third#Money#Half Marathon#Commissioner Erin Skaar#Running#Godspeed Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Charities
Related
Sheridan, ORNews Register

Outbreak at Delphian School includes 40 students, 6 staff

An outbreak of COVID-19 at the Delphian School in Sheridan has sickened 40 students and six staff members, according to the Oregon Health Authority. It’s one of 389 current school outbreaks in Oregon, according to the OHA, including several smaller outbreaks in the county, most of them previously reported. They consist of five students infected at Willamina Middle and High School in Willamina, three at Duniway Middle School in McMinnville, one at Patton Middle School in McMinnville and one at Grandhaven Elementary School in McMinnville.
Tillamook, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Aufdermauer celebrates 10 years as Chamber Executive Director

The Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce of a decade ago may well be unrecognizable to its modern-day self. With a more accessible headquarters, more members and a stronger reputation within the community, the organization has changed significantly since 2011. Past and present Chamber board members say that Executive Director Justin Aufdermauer is the mastermind behind those changes.
Tillamook County, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Letter: Oregon Coast Railriders impacted Tillamook County

How has Oregon Coast Railriders contributed to Tillamook County? In many ways. Oregon Coast Railriders has contributed directly to Tillamook county by establishing a wildly successful business and hiring locals for entry level seasonal summer job. For many of our staff, it was their first job. From 2016 thru 2020 we employed about 70 full and part-time jobs. Our customers pleasant experience on the rails prompted many smiles, laughs and joy and as we shared the out-of-doors with our guests. The joy our guests experienced spilled over to the businesses they visited once they left our sites in Bay City and Wheeler. Local businesses were pleased to serve our guests sugary treats, drinks, or a meal. Many a fellow business owner told us so with big smiling faces. We helped them to prosper. Oregon Coast Railriders is a small five month a year seasonal business. In five years, we paid about $346,000 in wages for mostly entry level jobs. In 2021 we would again have employed and paid wages for about 15 local people with an estimated five-month season payroll of approximately $90,000. We paid our bills in a timely manner, followed the rules, reinvested, and made improvements to our company. Our business expenditures trickled down to the local economy. Expenses such as local taxes, state, federal taxes, fees to the Port of Tillamook Bay and Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad. We purchased goods and services from local businesses. Services such as welding, toilets, garbage service, site engineering, gravel, and excavation. We purchased advertising, parts, lots of safety vests, supplies, printed t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and other miscellaneous supplies. We tried to purchase a small, easy care parcel of ground but that disappointingly fell through. We were busy building our business with many goods and service purchased in Tillamook county. We served many guests, 51,000, in 5 years of operation. We think that is surprisingly good, we started with zero name recognition and were an unknown industry. If allowed to finish our 2020 season which was also marked by COVID, we would have served closer to a total of 54,000 guests since 2016. I would expect that our ridership for 2021 could easily exceeded 13,000 riders. Our ridership was expanding rapidly. We had many loyal repeat customers. Our guests purchased food, lodging, rode the train, visited museums, purchased souvenirs, fuel and many other things. Some of those guests may have decided to purchase a business, artwork, a house or vacation house, RV or whatever caught their eye that they could afford. Just imagine the multiplier effect of our customers in Tillamook county! You may not remember but, we were courted by the Port of Tillamook Bay, Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, Tillamook tourism, chamber of commerce, the economic development community, county commissioners and others. All those creative thinkers were correct, Oregon Coast Railriders in Tillamook County would create jobs, bring money to the county by providing one more reason for locals to stay and play at home and tourist to come and play. You will also remember that we were the first in the nation to offer commercial railriding as outdoor recreation. Our fledging business began as a vision with no business model to follow. Opening was a no go, until we found some insurance.
Tillamook County, ORtillamookcountypioneer.net

TILLAMOOK COUNTY WELLNESS: Interpersonal Best: Help for Getting & Staying Active

Just as we have to “move well” to “be well”, we also have to feel good enough to get moving in the first place. Old injuries, chronic conditions, muscular imbalances, pain and fear can prevent us from getting or staying active. A basic principle of physics states that a body in motion stays in motion and a body at rest stays at rest. This is true for objects like rocks and cars, and it is also true for humans.
Tillamook County, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

National Prevention Week

Many people in the community do not know me, so I would like to take a moment to introduce myself in this column. My name is Janeane Krongos, I work as a prevention coordinator at the Tillamook Family Counseling Center (TFCC). My roles at TFCC include: alcohol and other drug prevention education program coordinator, problem gambling prevention coordinator, suicide prevention coordinator, SOS Tillamook Facebook page administrator, and I assist with the Tillamook County portion of the Northwest Parenting Hub. If you have questions about the prevention program at TFCC please feel free to email me at Janeanek@tfcc.org.
Oregon Statetillamookheadlightherald.com

Governor fills two vacant positions on the Oregon State Board of Agriculture

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has appointed Chad Allen of Tillamook and Randi Svaty of Ontario to serve on the Oregon State Board of Agriculture. Both appointments were effective May 13 and the new members will fill the remaining partial terms left vacant when Marty Meyers passed away in December 2020, and Grant Kitamura moved to Idaho in January 2021.
Tillamook County, ORtillamookcountypioneer.net

TILLAMOOK COUNTY COMMUNITIY HEALTH CENTERS: Tillamook County COVID-19 Case & Vaccine Summary

⏺ 58.2% of eligible Tillamook County residents vaccinated w/ at least once dose. Pfizer now approved for youths 12-15. We need your help to make Tillamook County safer. Please make a plan to get vaccinated as soon as possible to help us reach the 65% goal and move to and stay at “lower risk.” Schedule here: http://tillamook.bookappt.link/vaccine.
Oregon Statetillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon reports 507 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths; ZERO cases for Tillamook County two days, May 15 & 16

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,587 the Oregon Health Authority reported today May 16th. Oregon Health Authority reported 507 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 195,684. The new confirmed and presumptive...
Tillamook County, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Chamber Chatter: Chamber has free PPE for small businesses

The Chamber recently received a third shipment of Personal Protective Equipment from Business Oregon, and with our in-house storage space stocked with masks, gloves, and sanitizer, it feels like a good time to recap the free PPE program we’ve been helping manage. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s economic development...
Tillamook County, ORnortheastoregonnow.com

Tillamook Creamery Hosting Free COVID-19 Vaccine Info Night

Tillamook County Creamery Association is hosting a free COVID-19 Vaccine Information and Safety Night this Thursday, May 13 at the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road in Boardman. The event goes from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and is open to all members of the community. Bilingual experts will share information about...
Tillamook County, ORtillamookcountypioneer.net

TILLAMOOK COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS: COVID-19 Cases and Risk Level Update – Tillamook County remains at “Moderate” Risk;

Tillamook County with a 57.9% vaccination rate of those eligible will remain at Moderate Risk; only 7.1% to reach the new vaccination goal set by the state. Following the Governor’s Office announcement this afternoon, the statewide goal for those receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose is 70% of those eligible for the vaccine (16 years and older) and 65% in a given county.
Tillamook County, ORnorthcoastcitizen.com

Many Tillamook County families are feeling financial impact of COVID-19

The sun is finally shining outside my office, the temperature is rising, and I can see the flowers starting to bloom. Spring appears to have finally arrived at the Tillamook Coast. The warm weather combined with the release of the COVID-19 vaccines might make it seem like things are getting back to normal, but for too many of our friends and neighbors in Tillamook county, things are far from normal. The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is still being felt by many of our workers and small business owners. With the virus continuing to spread in our community and with economic activity curtailed as Tillamook county once again moves into the “high risk” category,” the conditions that caused so much economic hardship in 2020 seem poised to remain through 2021. As a result, many Tillamook county families continue to live on the edge of poverty and homelessness.
Tillamook County, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Guest column: Tales from the library

I would love it if I could convince the publisher of the Headlight Herald to print this particular column in big, bold, red letters, because this week, I get to share some really amazing news! The Tillamook County Library is now officially "fine free"! What does that mean? It means no more overdue fees for library materials not returned on time! Can you believe it? You probably have a lot of questions, so allow me to explain.
Tillamook County, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Gardening Matters: COVID-19 plant shopping

In this unsettled second spring of Covid when infection numbers seem to be increasing again, I have found I am still reluctant to shop in person at a nursery. In any year, May in a nursery is always a time of increased shoppers and I am not really ready to be around hordes of people even though I have had both vaccines and passed my two-week goal. Most of the larger nurseries are requiring masks and limiting visitors, but even so, it seems garden shoppers all gather near the same plants, be it annuals, vegetable starts or perennials. And if we have to wait in line to get in or get out, well, I don’t feel safe there, either.
Tillamook County, ORnorthcoastcitizen.com

Tillamook County Dairy Princess-Ambassador contest set

The Tillamook County Dairy Women are excited to be holding the 2021 Tillamook County Dairy Princess-Ambassador contest on Sunday, May 16. Two qualified girls running for the title this year. 2019 Tillamook County Dairy Princess-Ambassador, Araya Wilks, will pass the crown to the newly elected princess and officially retire, as...
Tillamook County, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

New collections manager at Tillamook County Pioneer Museum

Tillamook County Pioneer Museum welcomes another member to its staff, Peyton Tracy, who will serve as the museum’s assistant director and collections manager. “I’m beyond thrilled to be returning to Oregon and joining such an exciting organization,” Tracy said. “The wealth of history held within the collections is impressive and important, and the dedication of both the staff here at TCPM and the community for this institution is infectious! Both are tremendous strengths of this organization that I’m both deeply grateful for and hope to encourage. I’m honored to be able to join and serve this community and act as a steward for its history.”
Tillamook County, ORtillamookcountypioneer.net

SOS Tillamook and Tillamook Family Counseling Center Encourages Involvement in National Prevention Week – May 10-14; May is Mental Health Awareness Month

National Prevention Week (NPW), hosted by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), is an annual national health observance focused on increasing the prevention of substance use and the promotion of mental health. National Prevention Week includes daily themes to focus on major substance use and mental health...
Bay City, ORnorthcoastcitizen.com

Bay City Fencepost May 11

Hey Bay City! This is Mayor David McCall, sitting in for Jody, who reports that her eye surgery went well, and she’s now seeing things differently. Tonight the City Council will meet to consider a host of important matters, and keep the wheels of city government rolling. This month we have a rare opportunity to consider an apportionment request, which may not sound interesting, but affects several properties for the upcoming 15 years. We’ll also hear some reports on cooperation with neighboring cities, efforts that benefit us all. You can attend the meeting at City Hall, or phone in. Check the City’s website for the agenda and call in info.