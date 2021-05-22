newsbreak-logo
Cannon Beach, OR

Cannon Beach Virtual Sandcastle Contest runs June 5 – Sept. 6

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 57th annual Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest will be a virtual Summer of Sandcastles with the kick-off June 5. The virtual competition is intended to be a COVID-safe alternative during this time requiring physical distancing for public safety. 2021 Sandcastle Events Include:. Concert in the Park w/Bruce Smith Band |...

Cannon Beach, OR
Lifestyle
City
Cannon Beach, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Oregon Statecorvallisadvocate.com

Abra Lee Talks Black Women in Gardening

Abra Lee, a speaker, writer and founder of Conquer the Soil, will summon her experience for a presentation May 18 sponsored by Oregon State University Extension Service Master Gardeners. The free talk – The Culture of Gardening with Abra Lee: The Work is in Our Hands – takes place at noon via...
Oregon Statehistorynet.com

Book Review: Saving the Oregon Trail

Saving the Oregon Trail: Ezra Meeker’s Last Grand Quest, by Dennis M. Larsen, Washington State University Press, Pullman, 2020, $28.95. Wild West presented the Ezra Meeker story in brief in special contributor John Koster’s August 2020 feature “Nothing Meek About Him.” The pioneer is remembered for having traveled the Oregon Trail in his 20s in 1852, then raised awareness of the neglected route by traversing it again by ox and wagon at age 75 in 1906. But, of course, there is so much more to learn about the fascinating and magnificently mobile Meeker, who died within a month of his 98th birthday. For that look no further than Dennis Larsen, a retired high school history teacher and leading expert on Meeker. Saving the Oregon Trail is his concluding volume on Meeker. Earlier came The Missing Chapters: The Untold Story of Ezra Meeker’s Old Oregon Trail Monument Expedition (2006), Slick as a Mitten: Ezra Meeker’s Klondike Enterprise (2009) and Hop King: Ezra Meeker’s Boom Years (2016).
Oregon Statefoodtruckoperator.com

Oregon food truck gets new name, new owner

The former Coyote Creek Concession food truck, in Lakeview, Oregon, now has a new name and a new owner. Bill Sande purchased and reopened the truck as Toppy's, according to a Lake County Examiner report. The ex-Marine learned to cook as part of a team and then served as a...
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon to set 'murder hornet' traps on Washington border

Emma Eakins' work with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to trap the Asian giant hornet recently won an award.Emma Eakins loves insects. But there's one insect Eakins hopes to never see in Oregon — the Asian giant hornet, dubbed the "murder hornet" by researchers for its aggressive behavior and powerful sting. Eakins is a Glencoe High School senior who recently started a project in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to help people build Asian giant hornet lures and traps. "Asian giant hornets are not currently in Oregon," Eakins said, adding that if the invasive species does make...
Oregon Stateoregonherald.com

4.1 earthquake hits Oregon 100 miles west of Gold Beach

The Columbus Day Storm of 1962 was a Pacific Northwest windstorm that struck the West Coast of Canada and the Pacific Northwest. Hurricane Maria was a deadly Category 5 hurricane that devastated the northeastern Caribbean in September 2017. A 4.1-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific Ocean at about 8 AM Sunday...
Rockaway Beach, ORbeachconnection.net

Seasonal Surprises of Rockaway Beach: N. Oregon Coast Storms to Changing Sands

(Rockaway Beach, Oregon) – All up and down the Oregon coast, there is always something captivating happening along the beaches – and Rockaway Beach is definitely no exception. In September and October, as those glorious “Second Summer” conditions hit their full stride, the weather doesn’t just cooperate, it captivates. As winter arrives, those cloudy skies at sunset for some reason have a different color scheme to them, staying that way through winter most of the time. Sand levels rise and fall throughout the year, revealing old treasures or adding new ones in the way they change this beach.
Posted by
KGW

Grant's Getaways: Hiking new heights

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. — It is the time of year perfectly suited to a wonderful backcountry byway along a river you may have missed. It’s a getaway that offers hiking to dizzying heights and camping delights. On a clear day even from a distance, Saddle Mountain steals the scene across...
Cannon Beach, ORcannonbeachgazette.com

NW Authors Series presents Lori Tobias

Join the Cannon Beach Library at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, for the next program of the NW Authors Series. Author Lori Tobias will discuss her new memoir, “Storm Beat,” which chronicles her years as a journalist for The Oregonian. During this time Tobias covered the entire 363 miles of the Oregon coast “beat.” Tune in to hear tales of the north coast - from being called out during dangerous conditions and storms in the middle of the night, to overturned fishing boats and tsunamis - and all the excitement in between!
Oregon Statenorthcoastcitizen.com

Several beaches still closed to razor clam digging

The Oregon State Police and other local law enforcement are taking enforcement action against unauthorized razor clamming along the Northern Oregon Coast, particularly in the popular Clatsop Beach area. Razor clamming remains closed from the north jetty of the Siuslaw River to the Columbia River (including inside the Columbia River) due to high domoic acid levels. This is basically the coastline from Florence to Astoria.
Cannon Beach, ORcannonbeachgazette.com

Coaster Theatre Playhouse announces 2021 productions

The Coaster Theatre Playhouse is planning several productions throughout 2021 that include a bit of Shakespeare, a homegrown mystery, a classic drama and a community written radio-style Dickens Project. Two summer productions will be presented at City Park, on Spruce Street, Fridays and Saturdays from July 9 to Sept. 4....
Cannon Beach, ORbeachconnection.net

Cute, Colorful Puffins Subject of Oregon Coast Talk, May 12

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Oh, those adorable and slightly comical puffins of the Oregon coast. Now that they’ve returned for the spring and summer, puffin love is in the air. So is monitoring them for scientific purposes. And who wouldn’t want to monitor puffins? (Photo courtesy Tiffany Boothe / Friends of Haystack Rock)
Oregon Statebeachconnection.net

Under an Italian Spell at Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach: Fultano's Pizza

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – A lovely, warm day in Cannon Beach one September (pre-pandemic), and the little north Oregon coast town is under the graceful spell of what’s called the “second summer.” It’s this part of the year when the beach towns are at their warmest, and this time and place is living up to that nickname.
Astoria, ORPosted by
The Daily Astorian

Astoria Regatta canceled over virus concerns

The Astoria Regatta is canceled for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival is the city’s longest standing annual celebration. The event has only been modified four other times, including 2020, after World War I, the Astoria fire in 1922 and World War II.
Cannon Beach, ORtheculturetrip.com

The Best Pet-Friendly Hotels in Cannon Beach

Named one of the world’s 100 most beautiful places, Cannon Beach is a dream for the whole family, including pets. The wide stretch of sandy beach on the Oregon Coast is known for the towering Haystack Rock, in addition to the excellent birdwatching, scenic hiking trails, top art galleries and great restaurants in the surrounding area. There’s even a dog show on the beach every October if you really want to show your pooch off. Just be sure to stay in one of these hotels where pets are always welcome, bookable on Culture Trip.
Seaside, ORSeaside Signal

Brown, longtime Seaside educator, to retire

Since 1990, Sande Brown has filled a variety of roles in the Seaside School District: teacher, assistant principal, principal and most recently director for curriculum and the English second language program. “They were all the right place to be at that point in time,” she said. “I loved being with...
Oregon StateNewport News-Times

Oregon coast reporter Lori Tobias to discuss memoir, ‘Storm Beat’

Oregon coast journalist Lori Tobias will talk about her book, “Storm Beat,” which chronicles her years covering the Oregon coast for The Oregonian, during a Zoom/Facebook presentation at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15. The discussion is hosted by the Cannon Beach Library’s NW Authors Series. To see her presentation, go...
Clatsop County, ORPosted by
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: Around town

Some tidbits from the May 6, 1885, and 1887 editions of The Daily Morning Astorian:. • The Manzanita crew spied a deer swimming across the river. A boat was lowered and the deer gathered in out of the wet. He was made a pet of at once, and a collar and other adornments were rigged up and placed upon the frightened fawn of the forest. When off Tongue Point he was released, and gaining the shore in safety, he bounded lightly away …