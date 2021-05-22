'Go Red' highlights heart health risks for women
Learning about unique risks women face for high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke was the focus of the American Heart Association’s recent Michiana Go Red for Women Digital Experience sponsored by Goshen Heart & Vascular Center.
Women from across the region learned from local experts about how to reduce their risk for heart disease and stroke. One key “number to know,” they said, is blood pressure: high blood pressure is one of the leading risk factors for both heart attack and stroke.