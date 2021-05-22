newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goshen, IN

'Go Red' highlights heart health risks for women

By TRUTH STAFF
Posted by 
The Elkhart Truth
The Elkhart Truth
 4 days ago

Learning about unique risks women face for high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke was the focus of the American Heart Association’s recent Michiana Go Red for Women Digital Experience sponsored by Goshen Heart & Vascular Center.

Women from across the region learned from local experts about how to reduce their risk for heart disease and stroke. One key “number to know,” they said, is blood pressure: high blood pressure is one of the leading risk factors for both heart attack and stroke.

The Elkhart Truth

The Elkhart Truth

Elkhart, IN
1K+
Followers
85
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Elkhart Truth

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goshen, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Goshen, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Health
Goshen, IN
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Blood Pressure#Risk Factors#Digital Health#Unique Risks Women#Face#Highlights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Aventura, FLClick10.com

Simple exam can screen for risk of irregular heart rhythm

AVENTURA, Fla. – Research has shown that people with diabetes have an overall 35% higher risk of atrial fibrillation compared to the general population but a routine check of overall circulation, including blood flow to the feet, can help detect the rhythm disorder before it creates serious health consequences. ”Not...
Celebritiesabcnews4.com

Heart Health with Sherri Shepherd

Sherri Shepherd is an actress, comedian, author, host and mom, and is busy producing and starring in a new TV show. But the former co-host of “The View” knows her health must come first. Sherri’s taking great care of herself and is encouraging other women to do the same. Sherri...
Kingsport, TNKingsport Times-News

Heart disease goes undiagnosed in many women

Despite the significant medical advancements over the past 20 years, heart disease continues to go undiagnosed in many women. Most people don’t realize that heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States and accounts for nearly 1 in 4 deaths each year. If you live here in Tennessee, your risk may be even higher. Tennessee ranks No. 6 in the country for heart disease-related deaths. This statistic can be discouraging, but there’s plenty that you can do to recognize signs & symptoms, reduce your risk and achieve overall better health.
Charitiesescalontimes.com

Digital Luncheon Success For AHA Go Red For Women

Friday, May 7 the American Heart Association, AHA, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, held its 2021 Go Red for Women Digital Luncheon to support the fight to end heart disease and stroke. The premier event is designed to raise awareness of the number one killer of women: cardiovascular disease and funds to support research and education. This year’s event combined the Sacramento and Modesto communities to expand its reach and raised a total of $60,000. The Go Red for Women Digital Luncheon is sponsored nationally by CVS Health and locally by Sutter Health Heart & Vascular Institute.
Stuart, VAThe Enterprise

Inflammation and Heart Health

Summer was the busiest and best season for Ken, the owner of a small-engine repair shop. But Ken’s long hours and hectic schedule were interrupted—permanently. At age 46, overweight and a smoker, Ken’s first symptom of heart trouble was his last—he fell victim to a sudden, fatal heart attack. Ken had been sure he was fine. He had never had chest pain or shortness of breath.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
TBR News Media

Medical Compass: How do we reduce heart attack risk?

Addressing weight and mobility issues may lower risk. We have made great strides in reducing heart attack mortality. When we compare cardiovascular disease — heart disease and stroke — mortality rates since 1975 to present, there has been a substantial decline. However, since 1990, the rate of decline has slowed (1). We need to reduce our risk factors to improve this scenario.
Advocacycachevalleydaily.com

Event this week highlights the fight to reduce strokes and heart attacks

The Utah branch of the American Heart Association(AHA) and the American Stroke Association, along with other organizations, are part of an event this week entitled Cycle Nation. It provides an opportunity for individuals to join the fight in reducing the risk of a critical heart event or a stroke. On...
Chattanooga, TNWrcbtv.com

'Go Red for Women' hosted virtually for second year

Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women, a threat the American Heart Association says too few women know about. Friday, they’ll host Chattanooga’s annual “Go Red for Women” luncheon to raise awareness. This will be the second year the event has been hosted behind a screen. “Virtual in...
Women's HealthEurekAlert

Early menopause linked to higher risk of future coronary heart disease

DALLAS, May 20, 2021 — Women who are menopausal by the age of 40 had a 40% increased risk of developing coronary heart disease over their lifetime compared to women who did not go through early menopause, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle & Cardiometabolic Health Conference 2021. The meeting is virtual, May 20-21 and offers the latest science on population-based health and wellness and implications for lifestyle.
Diseases & TreatmentsNewswise

Fat Around the Heart Linked to Increased Risk of Heart Failure

Newswise — (New York, NY – May 24, 2021) – Having excess pericardial fat—fat around the heart—increases the risk of developing heart failure, especially in women, according to new Mount Sinai research. Women with high amounts of pericardial fat are twice as likely to develop heart failure, while men are...
Women's HealthBirmingham Star

Reduce burden of women's heart disease

New York [US], May 17 (ANI): A unique commission that issued major new recommendations aimed at fully understanding and reducing the global burden of heart disease in women was led by Roxana Mehran, MD, Professor of Medicine, and Population Health Science and Policy, and Director of Interventional Cardiovascular Research and Clinical Trials at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.
Weight Losseasyhealthoptions.com

Weight or inches: Which matters most for heart health?

There’s no doubt that being overweight is bad for your heart. Research has shown that obesity may increase your chances of death from heart disease by as much as 60 percent. And doctors remind many of us to lose weight to lose the risk. But some obese people have better...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Beta-Blocker Heart Meds Might Lower Arthritis Risk

TUESDAY, May 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Commonly used beta blocker heart medicine may also reduce the risk of knee and hip osteoarthritis and pain, a new study suggests. "Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis and affects 15% of the general population," said study co-authors Georgina Nakafero and Abhishek Abhishek, from the University of Nottingham in England.
WorldTennessee Tribune

Women More Prone To Heart Disease: Australian Study

BRISBANE, Australia — Australian researchers call for urgent action to reduce the incidence of cardiovascular disease in women — the leading cause of death for women worldwide. The first global report on the issue urges action to tackle inequities in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of heart disease. Seventeen experts...
Longmont, COcoloradobusinessprofiles.com

Women’s Health Specialists

The women’s health specialists at Alpine Physical Therapy have specialized training in the treatment and education of women’s health issues. They can help you with problems related to sacral dysfunction, incontinence, and pre- and post-natal care. You will receive personal, one-on-one treatment in a private room, using recognized techniques based on the latest research. Therapeutic treatment can include manual interventions, exercises to strengthen pelvic floor muscles, and patient education. Alpine accepts most insurance plans so you get the best care at the most reasonable cost. Making our patients better for over 40 years. There are two locations available for your convenience. Readers Choice Best Physical Therapy Care in Longmont for six years in a row! Call to schedule your appointment today.