EPD Officer Taylor Merriss Explains Her Duties as the New Special Projects Coordinator

As the new Special Projects Coordinator for the Evansville Police Department, Taylor Merriss has some pretty big shoes to fill. Taylor has replaced Phil Smith, who is now the EPD's new Assistant Chief. Truth be told, Phil is such a unique character that there's no way that Taylor, or anyone else for that matter, could 'fill' his shoes - it's more like you just need to find a new pair of shoes. Regardless of the footwear, I think Taylor is gonna be just fine.