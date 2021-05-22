newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

EPD Officer Taylor Merriss Explains Her Duties as the New Special Projects Coordinator

By Bobby G., Liberty
Posted by 
KISS 106
KISS 106
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the new Special Projects Coordinator for the Evansville Police Department, Taylor Merriss has some pretty big shoes to fill. Taylor has replaced Phil Smith, who is now the EPD's new Assistant Chief. Truth be told, Phil is such a unique character that there's no way that Taylor, or anyone else for that matter, could 'fill' his shoes - it's more like you just need to find a new pair of shoes. Regardless of the footwear, I think Taylor is gonna be just fine.

1061evansville.com
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epd#Epd#Liberty#Officer#Police#Shoes#Cop Stuff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Evansville, INwnin.org

Man Arrested for Fire that Destroyed Flea Market

Surveillance footage helped police in investigation. Surveillance footage helped Evansville Police locate the man they believe started the fire that destroyed the Diamond Flea Market on east Diamond Avenue. According to a release, the fire was ruled arson by a state investigator. Surveillance footage showed a man in the area...
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

Shooting in the 1100 block of N. Boeke

On May 15, around 7:00 p.m., the Evansville Police Department (E.P.D.) was called to the 1100 block of N.Boeke for a person with a gun. The caller, who lived at the address, advised Central Dispatch that a male was in his residence with a gun. Dispatch could hear yelling and screaming in the background while speaking with the caller.
Evansville, INwevv.com

Man Pistol Whipped During Evansville Robbery

Evansville Police are investigating after a Sunday morning robbery. Authorities say they were called to the 1500 Block of East Division Street after 3 a.m. Evansville Police say the victim told police he got a ride with an unknown man to where he was staying. Police say the man drive him to an alley and robbed him of his wallet and cash.
Evansville, IN14news.com

Dispatch: EPD investigating shots fired run on N. Boeke Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired call on Saturday evening. Dispatch told 14 News the incident happened on the 1100 block of North Boeke Road in Evansville. Officials say it started as a domestic violence situation. This is a developing story.
Evansville, IN14news.com

Report: Front door busted at Evansville restaurant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A front door to an Evansville restaurant has been busted Saturday morning. Officers responded to the McDonald’s on Washington Ave. for a commercial burglary alarm just after 2:30 p.m. When police arrived, they say the front door had been busted out. A report shows the alarm...
Indiana StatePerry County News

Spencer man nabbed on felony drug charges

A Spencer County man has been arrested on drug charges after a weeks-long investigation by Indiana State Police. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have any problems then please...
Evansville, INwamwamfm.com

Evansville man arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts

Investigators believe a man from Evansville could be responsible for several catalytic converter thefts. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources arrested the man over the weekend. Investigators are working with police in Dubois County and the city of Washington to find out if the man is connected to thefts locally.
Evansville, IN14news.com

Report: Man pistol-whipped multiple times during robbery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a robbery that happened Saturday morning. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of E. Division St. after 3 a.m. According to police, the victim told officers he got a ride with an unknown man to where he was staying. Police...
Indiana StateWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
Evansville, IN14news.com

Affidavit: Officer sustains shoulder injury while taking man into custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an officer obtained an injury while trying to take a man into custody Saturday night. According to authorities, officers responded to the 2500 block of Illinois St. for a standby just before 9. That’s where officers met with a woman who they say just wanted to grab some belongings for the night, saying the man at the residence was drunk.
Evansville, INwevv.com

EPD Deputy Chief Retires After 40 Years of Service

Friday was the final day on the job for an Evansville Police Veteran. EPD Deputy Chief Brad Hill is retiring following 39 years, 11 months, and 11 days in his career. During his tenure with the department, Chief Hill was assigned to Motor Patrol in various capacities, Adult Investigations, the Juvenile Unit, and in 2003 was appointed by Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel to serve as the Department’s Chief of Police.
Indiana State14news.com

Ind. reports new COVID-19 death in Posey Co., 9 statewide

INDIANA (WFIE) - Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 754 new coronavirus cases and nine more deaths. The Hoosier state has now had a total of 735,462 confirmed cases and 13,063 deaths. According to the state map, there are eight new cases in Vanderburgh County, three in Gibson...
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

Arson Diamond Flea Market

On May 14 around 6:30 p.m. the Evansville Fire Department was called to 1250 E. Diamond Ave., the Diamond Flea Market, for a working structure fire. After putting the fire out, the building was ruled a complete loss. A State Fire Marshals Investigator determined the fire was intentionally set. Evansville...