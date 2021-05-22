Conexus Indiana honors Kem Krest warehouse manager

ELKHART — Kem Krest warehouse manager Tyler Ewing is among 30 young professionals named to the inaugural Conexus Indiana Rising 30 cohort, representing Indiana’s top talent under the age of 30 who will drive Indiana’s advanced manufacturing and logistics industries into the future.

As he approaches his 10th anniversary with Kem Krest, Ewing can look back on a steady stream of promotions, from his first days as a temporary associate to his current role as warehouse manager, the organization said.