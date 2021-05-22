CNN’s Harwood: ‘Bit of a Cheap Shot’ to Say Cuomo Profited on Back of Dead New Yorkers, But ‘Fair’ to Question His COVID Response
On Friday’s “CNN Newsroom,” CNN White House Correspondent John Harwood said that it’s “a bit of a cheap shot” to say New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) profited off the backs of dead New Yorkers with his large book deal, but it is “fair” to “question the quality of his coronavirus response,” and question if he got distracted from fighting coronavirus by writing the book.www.breitbart.com