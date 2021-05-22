newsbreak-logo
CNN’s Harwood: ‘Bit of a Cheap Shot’ to Say Cuomo Profited on Back of Dead New Yorkers, But ‘Fair’ to Question His COVID Response

By Ian Hanchett
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday’s “CNN Newsroom,” CNN White House Correspondent John Harwood said that it’s “a bit of a cheap shot” to say New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) profited off the backs of dead New Yorkers with his large book deal, but it is “fair” to “question the quality of his coronavirus response,” and question if he got distracted from fighting coronavirus by writing the book.

New York City, NYPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

New York’s Cuomo Set To Make Over $5 Million From His Book Deal

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo is in line to make more than $5 million from his latest book deal, according to figures that his office released Monday. In a statement, Cuomo’s office said he made $3.12 million from “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” after it was published last October. He’s set to receive an additional $2 million over the next two years, netting him over $5 million in total.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Cuomo To Get $5M For Book On Pandemic, Tax Records Reveal

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will cash in on his book about leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic to the tune of more than $5 million. Cuomo, who has drawn criticism for patting his administration on the back by writing the book during the height of the outbreak, disclosed that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” and will pocket another $2 million over the next two years on the book.
Albany, NYPosted by
KRMG

Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. That total windfall of...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Andrew Cuomo made more than $5m from his book, tax documents reveal

Andrew Cuomo will net more than $5m from American Crisis, the New York governor’s pandemic response book, according to tax filings released by his office on Monday.The governor made $3.2m from the book in 2020, and is expected to be paid $2m over the next two years, according to accounting filings shared by the governor’s office.His total net income from the book totals $1.53m after expenses and taxes in 2020. From that, he donated $500,000 to statewide vaccination and relief charities, and is giving the remainder to a trust for his three daughters in equal shares, according to the...
Public Healtharcadeherald.com

Gov. Cuomo says New York is ‘beating back’ the virus

On May 9, 2021, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press release that statistics show New Yorkers are “beating back the COVID virus,” and that the state is moving “forward into the new normal.”. “We must remain vigilant and getting vaccinated is the lynchpin of our ability to rebuild New...
New York City, NYwamc.org

Cuomo Earning $5.1M From COVID-19 Memoir

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. That total windfall of more than $5.1 million further...
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Andrew Cuomo Netted $1.5M On COVID Book in 2020, Spokesman Says

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made $1.5 million in 2020 for his book on leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic that generated controversy. The $1.5 million is only a portion of the profit the governor is expected to make for the book over the next two years, Cuomo's spokesman Richard Azzopardi said Monday. According to his publishing contract, the New York Democrat will net $5 million for the book.
Albany, NYWRGB

New Yorkers footing the bill for Cuomo impeachment investigation

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Taxpayers are on the hook for up to a quarter million dollars to pay for the NYS Assembly impeachment investigation of Governor Andrew Cuomo. We've obtained the contract between the Assembly and law firm Davis, Polk & Wardwell. The Assembly is paying attorneys at Davis Polk...
PoliticsMiami Herald

Pandemic book deal will pay Cuomo over $5 million; tax records show he made $3.6 million in 2020

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo will make more than $5 million for his controversial pandemic-themed book on leadership during the COVID-19 crisis. The embattled governor was paid $3.1 million as part of his book deal in 2020 and donated $500,000 of his earnings to the United Way and vaccination efforts, his office said. He paid $1.5 million in taxes and incurred $117,000 in expenses, according to federal tax filings made public Monday.
Homelessarcamax.com

Cuomo says vaccinated New Yorkers can go mask-free, adopts CDC guidance

Fully vaccinated New Yorkers can ditch their masks in most circumstances starting Wednesday as the Empire State adopts guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The seismic shift will come the same day that a majority of COVID-19 capacity limits are scrapped and New York takes a...
New York City, NYPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK — (AP) — Vaccinated New Yorkers can ditch their masks, even indoors, the New York City marathon is coming back and Radio City Music Hall will reopen to vaccinated audiences, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday in a flurry of announcements intended to accelerate the state's reopening. “Let’s get...