CNN’s Harwood: ‘Bit of a Cheap Shot’ to Say Cuomo Profited on Back of Dead New Yorkers, But ‘Fair’ to Question His COVID Response

Andrew Cuomo will net more than $5m from American Crisis, the New York governor’s pandemic response book, according to tax filings released by his office on Monday.The governor made $3.2m from the book in 2020, and is expected to be paid $2m over the next two years, according to accounting filings shared by the governor’s office.His total net income from the book totals $1.53m after expenses and taxes in 2020. From that, he donated $500,000 to statewide vaccination and relief charities, and is giving the remainder to a trust for his three daughters in equal shares, according to the...