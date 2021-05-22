Hidden UK homelessness is about to get much worse, with Covid support being cut

On May 25th a reckoning with systemic racism was reignited. It's still here — and so are we. Rosie Lugole, 18, has lived on Regina Road in a tower block in Croydon, south east London, for most of her life. When a leak appeared from the bathroom ceiling a few years ago, her family contacted the council – who owned the block – for help, but they never heard back. As the leak became worse, the family emailed the council, rang them up, and even got Lugole’s school involved to try to get help for the water damage, which was now a safety hazard. Three years later, with still no fix from the council and mould, damp, and mushrooms growing throughout the accommodation, Lugole and her family are still living in a block that’s been dubbed the worst social housing in the UK.