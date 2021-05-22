newsbreak-logo
Homeless

Hidden UK homelessness is about to get much worse, with Covid support being cut

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRough sleeping is the most extreme and visible experience of poverty and injustice in the UK. So, a year ago, when the pandemic hit and people were advised to “stay home”, the vulnerability and visibility of people on the streets forced the government to roll out its Everyone In scheme. It showed what campaigners have long known to be true: that rough sleeping could be ended if there was a consistent political will.

