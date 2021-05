The G-Wagen comes with a curious story. In the 1970s, the last Shah of Iran asked Mercedes-Benz to build him a unique military-grade 4x4. The German carmaker accepted the challenge, got together with the Austrian military vehicle maker Steyr-Daimler-Punch to create the Gelaendewagen — German for cross-country vehicle. The rugged G-Wagen (or Wagon), as it became known, took a while to complete. Built at the Graz factory, the development program saw the vehicle travel to the Arctic Circle, then off to the Sahara Desert for extreme testing before finally unveiling in 1979. Alas the king never got to drive his G-Wagen. The Revolution that year forced him off the throne and to exile in Egypt where he passed away shortly after.