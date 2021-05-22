Why suncare serums are all the rage

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleWould you trust an SPF serum? That’s high-level sun protection in a fine, supple, viscous fluid you’d normally associate with regular skincare containing antioxidant and hydrating ingredients. They’re the beauty innovation of summer 21, and having spent the past few weeks putting them through their paces, I’m enthusiastically on board. The new SPF serums are ideal if you’re dry and still need the moisture hit of your regular day cream rather than replacing it with a sunscreen, and, conversely, if you’re oilier and want a thin, lightweight fluid to do everything in one spread. Don’t be deceived by their slight texture – they pack as mighty a punch as thicker creams, provided they’re applied in sufficient quantities (pumping a streak spanning from the tip of your middle finger to the bending joint above the knuckle is about right).

