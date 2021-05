“Adventurous leader driven by curiosity. Competitive problem- solver constantly searching for humor in every situation.”. Fun Facts About Yourself: My dream is to be a singer, but I am tone deaf so that dream will never come true. I don’t think I’ll ever get over it. I love movies that can make me cry. I hate peanut butter. I thoroughly enjoy building puzzles. The largest puzzle that I have completed had 5,000 pieces and was over six feet in length. Through seventh grade, I played ice hockey on the boys’ team. I’ve held the Stanley Cup Trophy and the Vince Lombardi Trophy.