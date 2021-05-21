newsbreak-logo
New York: Microstamping and Anti-Gun Bills on the Move in Albany

Cover picture for the articleThis week, a trio of anti-gun bills were passed out of Senate committees with the only opposition coming from minority Republicans. The Senate Consumer Protection Committee passed S.1048A, by Sen. Zellnor Myrie, on a 5 to 2 party-line vote. This ill-conceived legislation contends that illegal use of firearms is a public nuisance and attempts to hold manufacturers responsible. Rather than hold criminals accountable, anti-gun legislators are looking to scapegoat an entire industry. This legislation is nothing more than New York’s attempt to flout federal law and the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act.

