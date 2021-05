STOCKHOLM, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna the leading global bank, payments provider, and shopping service is pleased to confirm that Roger W. Ferguson Jr will join the Board of Directors. Mr. Ferguson is the former Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors of the U.S. Federal Reserve System, past President and Chief Executive Officer of TIAA, the Steven A Tananbaum Distinguished Fellow for International Economics at the Council on Foreign Relations and served on President Obama's Council on Jobs and Competitiveness as well as its predecessor, the Economic Recovery Advisory Board. Mr. Ferguson will join the board chaired by Michael Moritz, partner at Sequoia Capital as well as recent appointments of other new members: Omid R. Kordestani, former executive Chairman of Twitter, Lise Kaae of Bestseller Group, and Sarah Smith, a senior advisor at Goldman Sachs.