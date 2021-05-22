Time to chase smallmouth bass in rivers

Local anglers will be disappointed to hear that this weekend’s 31st Annual Tri-Lakes Big Bass Tournament has been postponed. This being due to the amount of rain we have received in the last few weeks which has lake levels at De Queen, Dierks, and Gillham above normal elevation forcing some landings completely underwater. And with more rain forecasted for this week the date is being moved to June 5th. Organizers are hoping this will allow enough time for clear weather to move in and lake levels to fall closer to normal levels. Registration is ongoing with the event starting on June 5th at 6am and continuing until 1pm. Early registration is $45 per person. The prize for catching the biggest bass is $1,500 with 2nd place netting $1,000. Chamber officials have said that there will not be an award ceremony due to the pandemic. All prize money will be delivered through the mail. For more information contact Greg Ray at 642-2425 or the Chamber of Commerce office at 584-3225.