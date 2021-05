The news Tottenham Hotspur supporters have dreaded for years dropped Monday. Sky Sports and ESPN both report two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner Harry Kane has informed Tottenham he wishes to leave the club this summer. Manchester City, the new champions of England, and both Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with the England captain who also won the Golden Boot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly keen on selling the veteran who turns 28 years old in July to a team outside of the country.